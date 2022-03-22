In her post, Barty shared an interview with Australian tennis broadcaster Casey Dellacqua, a former player and Barty’s onetime doubles partner, who asked why the decision was made to retire now. Barty said she was “spent” and wanted to “chase other dreams.”
“I’m fulfilled; I’m happy; and I know how much work it takes to bring the best out of yourself,” she said. “I’ve said it to my team multiple times — it’s just, I don’t have that in me anymore. I don’t have the physical drive, the emotional want and everything it takes to challenge yourself at the very top level anymore.”
The January win in her home country gave Barty three Grand Slam titles, along with the 2019 French Open and 2021 Wimbledon. She said in the interview that winning Wimbledon meant she attained her “one true dream” in tennis and that it changed her perspective. However, Barty said she still wanted a bit more and got it with an Australian Open victory she described as “my perfect way to celebrate what an amazing journey my tennis career has been.” She became Australia’s first Australian Open singles champion since 1978.
Barty first made the main draw at a WTA tournament in 2012, and after finding success in doubles she announced following the 2014 U.S. Open that she was taking a break from the sport to pursue playing cricket. She returned to the WTA Tour in 2016 and won her first singles title the following year. In all, she has won 15 WTA singles titles and 12 doubles titles, and she finished as the year-end No. 1 from 2019 through 2021.
Barty said in her post that she would reveal more at an upcoming news conference.
“I’m so happy, and I’m so ready [for retirement],” she told Dellacqua. “I just know at the moment, in my heart, for me as a person this is right. … It’s something I’ve ben thinking about for a long time.”