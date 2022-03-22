Read more on tennis

Rafael Nadal stages an epic comeback to win the Australian Open and capture a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title.

Ashleigh Barty won her third Grand Slam title, dispatching American challenger Danielle Collins 6-3, 7-6 (2) to claim the Australian Open.

The International Olympic Committee said it spoke with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai last week and plans to meet with her during the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

John Feinstein: In a gloomy month for tennis, Andy Murray provided a moment of greatness

Novak Djokovic may not be in the draw after being deported, but the absence of the tennis star has been very much “present” throughout the Australian Open.

