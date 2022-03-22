“Our mind-set is to kind of get back there and kind of get one more goal,” Coach Brian Phipps said. “Everything that we do, we just kind of say, ‘One more’: one more rep, one more practice, whatever it might be — just to kind of do a little bit more so hopefully at the end of the year we are hoisting that trophy.”

Spalding (2-1) returns many of its top players, including midfielder Michael Weisshaar, who won last season’s C. Markland Kelly Award as the best player in Maryland. The Cavaliers are playing a national schedule to prepare themselves for one of the country’s most competitive leagues.

“Last year, we were kind of the underdogs, looking at knocking people off,” said Phipps, a former all-American goalkeeper at Maryland. “This year, we’re kind of viewed as one of the top guys. Having to defend our turf and know we’re going to get everyone’s best shot, that’s kind of the mentality we have to go with.”

— Kyle Melnick

Soccer

The Hylton Bulldogs will have plenty things to defend this year, but a home field will not be one of them. The reigning Virginia Class 6 champions will play an entirely away schedule this spring as the stadium at their Woodbridge school undergoes renovations.

“It’s a challenge, but we’re up for it,” Coach Brandon Walker said.

The Bulldogs return just a few starters from last year’s title-winning squad, but there are several players who have been waiting for a larger role and there’s plenty of young talent. Walker said the program had 85 students come out to tryouts to compete for 41 spots across the varsity and junior varsity rosters.

Walker believes the increased turnout can mostly be attributed to last year’s pandemic issues. Several schools didn’t have the numbers to field JV teams last year, leading to discouragement among some players. This season, with both teams competing and the school coming off a state title, the excitement level was high.

“We like to teach our ways early. What we do here is not rocket science, but to be able to be there as a young player and see it year after year and pick it up early is so important,” Waller said. “We’ve got the whole program practicing together, in fact. It just makes sense.”

— Michael Errigo

Baseball

Four years ago, Blake had only 26 players try out for baseball; that wasn’t enough to field a junior-varsity team. But dedicated recruiting at local elementary and junior high schools centered around Coach Steve Murfin’s philosophy — “the Blake Way” — has changed the sport’s presence at the school.

“They bought into our way of playing baseball, our way of teaching baseball — and of course winning always helps, too,” he said.

Inspired by his time working for the Baltimore Orioles, which had a player development strategy known as “the Oriole Way” in the 1970s and ‘80s, Murfin and members of his team began hosting youth programs that showcased Blake.

Seniors Theo Sodani, Aaron Edwards and Evan Cawthorne, according to Murfin, were instrumental in getting the team to where it is now.

“I told them we needed their help to build the program,” Murfin said of his captains. “They were part of the community outreach. They worked with the kids; they helped coach kids.”

Four years of building momentum have Blake coming off its best season since 2013. It went 9-1 in last spring’s shortened season.

Ahead of this season, the Bengals had 36 players go out for their teams, forcing them to make cuts for the first time in years.

— Jacob Richman

Golf

After its past two seasons were altered because of the pandemic, Gonzaga golf has a new squad with hopes of repeating its results from 2019, when the Eagles topped a 10-0 season with Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and Metros championship wins.

That team had two-time WCAC individual titlist (and 2019 All-Met Golfer of the Year) Jimmy Taylor, and now Gonzaga Coach Mike Hanagan looks to seniors Michael Gardiner and Josh DiZinno, both contributors as freshmen. Sophomore Matt Moloney and freshman Carson Looney are now the young players expected to give the Eagles a lift.

“A lot of what we’ll do is we’ll play against each other,” Hanigan said. “The individual matchups [on] the team are the most fun for me to see.”

The Eagles began their season March 16 with a 9-0 win over Elizabeth Seton at University of Maryland Golf Course. Gardiner and Looney, who played in a pair at No. 1 and No. 2, finished with a team score of 33 on a par-35, nine-hole course. Graham Repke and John Hartman shot a team score of 4-under 31.

— Hayley Salvatore

Tennis

The first few matches of the spring — and the final results from last spring — offer glimpses of how this season might shake out.

Sidwell Friends got off to a strong start, beating St. Albans, McDonogh and St. John’s. But Gonzaga handed the Quakers their first loss and hinted they might be a serious threat in the D.C. State Athletic Association, which Sidwell often dominates.

In Maryland, Blair edged Churchill by a point for the 4A state title last spring, and the Montgomery County rivals are primed to contend again.

In Virginia, Oakton is coming off a dominant postseason in which it swept its semifinal and championship round opponents in Class 6. Individually, Colgan’s Matthew Staton, who won a state title as a freshman in June, is a player to watch.