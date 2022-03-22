Washington’s defense faltered, its goaltending was suspect, and its offense couldn’t overcome a two-goal deficit that it faced entering the third period. Oshie did not return to the lineup after all, forcing the Capitals to play with an unconventional lineup of 11 forwards and seven defenseman.

Story continues below advertisement

Following a 7-0-1 stretch that renewed hope amid an up-and-down season, Washington has dropped its past two games in regulation.

Former Capitals forward Nathan Walker gave the Blues the lead for good at 3-2 with 9:29 left in the second period by beating goalie Vitek Vanecek to cap a dominant sequence for St. Louis. Brayden Schenn gave the Blues a 4-2 lead at 17:13, muscling his way to the front of the net and scoring off his own rebound. Washington put some pressure on the Blues in the third period, but St. Louis’s dominant showing kept the Capitals out of reach before David Perron found the empty net with 28.9 seconds left.

Advertisement

Washington and St. Louis each dressed 11 forwards because of injury and salary cap issues. Oshie missed his third straight game with a lower-body injury. Center Nic Dowd missed his second in a row. Washington also was without defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk, who is on injured reserve. The Blues were missing star forward Vladimir Tarasenko (illness) and Robert Thomas (upper-body injury).

Story continues below advertisement

A back-and-forth first period started with Evgeny Kuznetsov’s power-play goal at 8:22. His shot hit Blues goalie Ville Husso’s shoulder and tumbled into the net. It was Kuznetsov’s 22nd goal and it gave Washington 21 power-play goals in its past 21 games.

The Blues’ Brandon Saad tied it at 11:48 on a marvelous rush, splitting the Capitals’ defense and sliding the puck between the legs of Vanecek. Tom Wilson answered less than two minutes later with a pretty goal on a two-on-one with Anthony Mantha.

Advertisement

The Blues’ Ryan O’Reilly made it 2-2 at 17:15 with a power-play tap-in before Walker’s tally pushed the Blues ahead for good.

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:

First look (again) at Johansson

Monday trades brought Johansson and fellow forward Johan Larsson to the District, and Johansson made his debut Tuesday. Larsson, acquired from Arizona, is coming off sports hernia surgery and will need some practice time before he can suit up.

Story continues below advertisement

Johansson, a first-round draft pick in 2009 who spent seven seasons with Washington, mainly played right wing with Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin on the top line. He has played with both in the past.

Coach Peter Laviolette said Johansson’s place on the top line was just a “starting point” as the Capitals work through injuries.

“I played with Kuzy the last two years I was here and it was great,” Johansson said. “I think we had a lot of chemistry, and obviously played with Ovi a lot, too, before that. With those two guys, you just carry on and play and do your best and work hard and I think things will come by itself.”

Vanecek’s up-and-down night

In remarks to reporters Monday, General Manager Brian MacLellan said he was comfortable with Washington’s goaltending tandem and that Vanecek deserved a chance to lead the Capitals into the playoffs. Against the Blues, he had a mediocre showing. He had flashes that suggested he could be Washington’s No. 1 goaltender, but he made key mistakes as the game unfolded. He finished with 33 saves.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

One of his highlights of the game — and the season — came in the second period, when he made a spectacular diving glove save to rob Jordan Kyrou on a three-on-one.

Carlson plays through discomfort

Capitals defenseman John Carlson played his normal minutes against the Blues after leaving Washington’s loss to Dallas on Sunday with an undisclosed injury. Carlson was hurt after the Stars’ Jamie Benn appeared to shove him into the boards during a chase for the puck in the final seconds. No penalty was called, and Benn received no supplemental discipline from the NHL.

Carlson called Benn’s play “dangerous” and “needless.” On Tuesday morning, he said he was still in some discomfort.