As good as St. Peter’s has been, it is okay to acknowledge that the Peacocks’ are playing above their heads — which in turn helps the other teams in their region. They were just the 127th best team in the country this season, per consensus rankings, and analyst Ken Pomeroy estimated they were just seven net points per game better than an average team heading into the tournament. By comparison, Purdue — which will face St. Peter’s on Friday — was 23 net points per game better. The other two teams remaining in the East Region — No. 4 seed UCLA and No. 8 seed North Carolina — are 25 net points and almost 19 net points better than an average team per game, respectively. That means if Purdue were to face a team similar in strength to UCLA instead of St. Peter’s in the Sweet 16, the Boilermakers should be slight underdogs. Instead, they are 12½-point favorites to move on to the Elite Eight.

That wasn’t Purdue’s only break last weekend. Baylor, the East’s top seed, lost to North Carolina — the only top seed to fall thus far — further boosting Purdue’s chances of making the Final Four. In fact, no team left standing has seen a bigger increase in its Final Four chances since the tournament began than the Boilermakers. Using each team’s implied strength to determine their likelihood of advancing gives Purdue a 48 percent chance to reach the Final Four, up from just 10 percent on Selection Sunday.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s how the rest of the regions were affected by the results from the opening rounds.

South

There are two dynamics shaping how this region will shake out — causing Villanova’s chances to improve and Arizona’s chances to decline. The first is the presence of No. 11 Michigan. The Wolverines, despite being seven-point underdogs, took down No. 3 Tennessee to advance to their fifth straight Sweet 16. The second is the progress of No. 5 Houston, which is playing closer to its strong season-long performance than its middling seed. The Cougars were the eighth-best team this season, per the consensus rankings, and the second-best team in the nation per Pomeroy’s ratings, a puzzling resume for a mere five seed.

Story continues below advertisement

For Villanova, facing a No. 11 seed — even one as good as Michigan — improved its chances of reaching the Final Four from 15 to 29 percent, while Arizona’s chances dipped slightly from 38 to 33 percent. Houston’s chances almost doubled. Michigan, obviously, has a better chance to reach the Final Four than it did on Selection Sunday but the Wolverines’ odds remain at just eight percent, and they’re still a serious longshot.

West

The status quo has barely changed in this region. The top four seeds — No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 4 Arkansas — all advanced to the Sweet 16, prompting little movement in their respective chances. The betting markets are also not anticipating much turmoil this weekend. Gonzaga is an 8½-point favorite over Arizona while Texas Tech is a slim one-point favorite over Duke.

Midwest

Having two double-digit seeds advance to the Sweet 16 boosts the two other teams in this region, with No. 1 Kansas seeing the biggest rise in its Final Four chances (up to 58 percent from 36 percent). The betting markets are in lockstep with the Jayhawks’ surging chances, currently offering them as at -190 on the money line (a $190 bet would $100) to make the Final Four, the lowest odds of any remaining team, including Gonzaga (-180).