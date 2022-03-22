That left only outfielder Victor Robles without an agreed-upon salary for the coming season. Earlier Tuesday, right-handed starter Erick Fedde (first year eligible) agreed to a one-year, $2.15 million deal; right-handed starter Joe Ross (third year) agreed to a one-year, $2.4 million deal; right-handed reliever Austin Voth agreed to a one-year, $875,000 deal; and right-handed reliever Tanner Rainey agreed to a one-year deal at an unknown salary. Andrew Stevenson, a reserve outfielder, was in his first year of eligibility and agreed to a one-year, $850,000 deal before the lockout.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The deadline for teams and players to file salary figures with Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association was 1 p.m. Tuesday. But it is common for the parties to keep talking after the deadline, when many one- or multiyear deals are struck. If no deal is reached, the sides can head to a hearing, where an arbiter would choose between the club’s suggested salary and the player’s ask.

The lockout moved this process back from January, so arbitration hearings are expected to be held during the season. That is even more incentive for teams to avoid them. But Robles, a 24-year-old outfielder, remained in a bit of limbo as the sun fell on Nationals spring training Tuesday in West Palm Beach, Fla. In 2021, he struggled with Washington before finishing the season with Class AAA Rochester. MLB Trade Rumors projected him to make $1.7 million in his first year of arbitration eligibility.

Robles and the Nationals could keep negotiating past Tuesday and avoid a hearing. Typically, though, Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo is a “file and trial” executive, meaning he takes players to arbitration hearings if salary figures have to be exchanged. MLB Trade Rumors has a good track record of predicting salaries for arbitration-eligible players. It nailed Bell at $10 million. With Soto, it predicted $16.2 million, which was $900,000 less than he will make.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

It was critical for the Nationals to avoid a hearing with Soto, whom they want to lock up with a long-term contract. Soto turned down a 13-year, $350 million contract offer before the lockout, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation. Earlier this month, Rizzo called Soto’s future the club’s “number one priority” this spring and moving forward.