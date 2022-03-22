The stately structure, familiar to generations of golf fans, was consumed in a February blaze that might be linked to a propane torch used by maintenance workers, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said last week. Surveillance footage recovered from the scene, per county authorities, showed workers attempting to use a watering hose to douse a fire that was relatively small at the time but appeared to become much larger by the time firefighters arrived. Investigators hope to issue a preliminary finding next month on the cause of the fire, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

At a news conference Tuesday held at the Detroit Athletic Club, USGA chief championship officer John Bodenhamer revealed that the 2034 and 2051 U.S. Opens will be staged at Oakland Hills, giving the country club plenty of time for its multiyear reconstruction. In addition, four USGA amateur and junior championships between 2024 and 2047 will be contested on the club’s South Course, famously described by Ben Hogan as a “monster” that he tamed in a 1951 U.S. Open triumph. In January, before the blaze, the USGA had awarded the U.S. Women’s Open to Oakland Hills for 2031 and 2042.

“We could not be happier to bring six additional championships to such an iconic venue as Oakland Hills,” Bodenhamer said Tuesday. “Since its first U.S. Open in 1924, Oakland Hills has provided a supreme test for the game’s very best, and it will continue to do so for professionals and amateurs alike in the coming years.”

Oakland Hills 🤝 USGA



A historic relationship continues. pic.twitter.com/LcdEuRKpjo — USGA (@USGA) March 22, 2022

Oakland Hills has not hosted a U.S. Open since 1996, when Steve Jones emerged with his one major title. The South Course underwent a major renovation last year aimed at encouraging the USGA to think of it again as a fitting stage for a tournament intended to be the toughest test in golf.

“Before the new equipment, this was one of the hardest golf courses in the world,” said two-time U.S. Open champion Andy North, who won the second of those titles at Oakland Hills in 1985 and was on hand for Tuesday’s announcement. “It’s one of the great courses, and it’s fantastic that it’s back in the U.S. Open rotation.”

The course also hosted U.S. Opens in 1924, 1937, 1951 and 1961, and PGA Championships in 1972, 1979 and 2008. Noted golfers who won major titles there include Ralph Guldahl, Gene Littler, Gary Player and Padraig Harrington, and Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus won U.S. Senior Opens in playoffs on the South Course.

Firefighters and club personnel reportedly were able to rescue pieces of valuable memorabilia, including replicas of the major trophies.

“All of us within the USGA were horrified to see what happened,” Bodenhamer said.