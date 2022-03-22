The reputation of Mickelson, one of the sport’s most enduringly popular players, took a hit recently when he faced backlash for a report about his support for a breakaway Saudi Arabian-backed golf league. Before publication of his unauthorized biography, writer Alan Shipnuck released an interview last month in which Mickelson called the Saudi regime “scary,” but was willing to look past its human rights violations as golfers sought to gain bigger paychecks by seizing control of the sport from the PGA Tour. During the Saudi International in early February, he accused the Tour in a Golf Digest interview of “obnoxious greed.”

But he told Shipnuck is November that “they’re scary motherf------ to get involved with. We know they killed [Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi] and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates. They’ve been able to get by with manipulative, coercive, strong-arm tactics because we, the players, had no recourse. As nice a guy as [PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan] comes across as, unless you have leverage, he won’t do what’s right. And the Saudi money has finally given us that leverage. I’m not sure I even want [the SGL] to succeed, but just the idea of it is allowing us to get things done with the [PGA] Tour.”

Mickelson was widely criticized by fellow golfers like Rory McIlroy, who called Mickelson’s comments “naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant.” Sponsors Callaway, KPMG, Amstel Light and Workday severed long-standing relationships with him. In addition, American Express said it would no longer use Mickelson as host of its PGA Tour event and said that his foundation would no longer be its charitable arm. A chastened Mickelson claimed the comments were off the record in a lengthy apology and said he had decided to take time away from the sport.

“Although it doesn’t look this way now given my recent comments, my actions throughout this process have always been with the best interests of golf, my peers, sponsors and fans,” Mickelson wrote in his apology. “There is the problem of off-the-record comments being shared out of context and without my consent, but the bigger issue is that I used words that do not reflect my true feelings or intentions.

“It was reckless, I offended people, and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words. I’m beyond disappointed and will make every effort to self-reflect and learn from this.”

Shipnuck, a long time golf reporter who has worked for Sports Illustrated and Golf Digest among other outlets, took issue with Mickelson’s claim that the comments were off the record.

“Not once in our texts or when we got on the phone did Mickelson request to go off-the-record and I never consented to it; if he had asked, I would have pushed back hard, as this was obviously material I wanted for the book,” Shipnuck wrote in a Q&A at the Fire Pit Collective. “Mickelson simply called me up and opened a vein. To claim now that the comments were off-the-record is false and duplicitous.”