“This is not good news and I did not expect this,” Nadal tweeted. “I am disappointed and sad because after such a good start of the season, I was coming to a very important part of the year with very good feelings and good results. But hey, I’ve always had that fighting and overcoming spirit and what I will do is be patient and work hard [to recover].”

Hola todos, quería anunciaros que he vuelto a España y fui enseguida a visitar a mi equipo médico para hacerme las pruebas tras la final de Indian Wells que jugué con molestias. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) March 22, 2022

Angel Ruiz Cotorro, his physician, told the Spanish publication Marca that Nadal had injured the “left third costal arch” on the lower part of the rib cage and the “estimated time of sports leave is four to six weeks,” he said in a statement to Marca. The French Open is scheduled to being on May 22.

Nadal had complained of breathing difficulty during the semifinal match and took two medical timeouts. He took two more during the final, the first one coming after he lost the first set. Nadal went inside with a trainer after tapping his upper left chest and later got treatment on court after falling behind 5-4 in the second set.

“When I’m breathing, when I’m moving, it’s like a needle all the time inside,” he said via Yahoo after the final. I get dizzy a little bit because it’s painful. It’s a kind of pain that limits me a lot. It’s not only about pain, I don’t feel very well because it affects my breathing.”

Nadal had previously decided to skip this week’s Miami Open and returned to Spain to focus on recovering for the clay-court season. The French Open, which he has won 13 times, begins May 22. After the BNP final, he was determined to find out what was ailing him.