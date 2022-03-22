His agent, Ryan Hamill, disagreed, advising Skaggs that it would jeopardize the service time he needed to qualify for salary arbitration and accompanying seven-figure raises.

“We can aleeve and Advil the f--- out of it,” Hamill told Skaggs via text, according to court records reviewed by The Washington Post.

Two years later, in 2018, Skaggs described hamstring pain that was “getting worse pretty much every day.” But Hamill repeatedly warned him against taking time off, including by telling him that he would hurt his chances to make the All-Star Game. When Skaggs said the Angels wanted to place him on the injured list, Hamill disagreed.

“Why no dose pack,” Hamill texted, referring to an anti-inflammatory steroid. “Flush this s--- out.”

The agent’s advice to his client — to play through pain in pursuit of short-term accolades and paydays — underscores the sort of raw dilemma faced by elite athletes who deal with grueling competition and schedules. But as with so many other chapters in Skaggs’s story, the advice seems disastrous in hindsight.

Skaggs died in 2019 at 27 after ingesting a fentanyl-laced opioid pill on an Angels road trip to Texas. In a trial last month, which ended in the conviction of the Angels’ former communications director who gave Skaggs the lethal dose, federal prosecutors suggested that his death was the result of a culture in baseball of self-medicating to be able to play through injuries.

The text messages between Skaggs and his agent were admitted into evidence by prosecutors, but they were not discussed in court and have not been previously reported. Though prosecutors included Hamill on a witness list before trial — specifying that his testimony would concern “injuries and difficulty managing and playing through pain; contract status” — he was never called to the stand.

Hamill’s own pro baseball career ended in the minors. Now 43, he has a client list featuring some of the best arms in the game, including Noah Syndergaard, Jack Flaherty, Lucas Giolito, Max Fried and Hunter Greene.

At Skaggs’s memorial, the agent, who is listed among the directors for the foundation set up in Skaggs’s name following his death, recalled discovering him as a 16-year-old pitcher at Santa Monica High and guiding him through being drafted in the first round by the Angels.

“We either texted or talked every day that year leading up to the draft,” a tearful Hamill said in his eulogy, “and then we texted or talked almost daily for the 11 years after the draft.”

The text messages in evidence do not show whether Hamill was aware at the time of Skaggs’s opioid abuse. He declined to comment through a spokesman at Creative Artists Agency, where he is co-head of the baseball division.

CAA said in a statement that Hamill’s relationship with Skaggs “was built entirely on mutual respect, trust, honesty, love, and friendship” and said it was “extremely hurtful that this special relationship is being mischaracterized by highlighting three text exchanges that do not provide insight into any of the discussions that preceded or followed.”

The text messages shed new light on the pressure Skaggs faced, including from the trusted adviser who received a percentage of his salary, to take the mound even when dealing with pain. And the messages, in which Hamill appeared to take issue with the Angels’ treatment of Skaggs, show the competing interests in a player’s management of his finances, his career and his health.

The team’s former communications director, Eric Kay, will be sentenced in late June and faces 20 years to life in prison. Skaggs’s family has filed suit against the Angels, blaming the team for allowing Kay, who himself was a drug abuser, to work closely with players “at risk of turning to medication to assist with pain management.” The team has denied knowing that Skaggs had a drug abuse problem.

Rusty Hardin, the lawyer representing Skaggs’s family, declined to comment on the text messages.

Attorney Darren Heitner, who has represented top sports agents and runs a blog about the profession, said he found the text messages “disappointing” because they could be interpreted as an agent potentially placing his own immediate financial interests over those of his client.

But Heitner suggested the texts also reflected the difficult realities of guiding a player through the demands of a major league career. “Unless you’re thrust into the specific situation when it’s happening, it’s hard to put specific blame on the agent,” Heitner said. “You just wish you could go back in time and provide different counsel.”

Attorney and former baseball agent Gregg Clifton, whose clients included ace pitchers Tom Glavine and David Wells, said an agent’s role is to “try and protect the player, from themselves at times” — which often means encouraging them to rest a strain or other discomfort.

“It’s certainly not fundamental advice to tell a pitcher, especially, to pitch through an injury when an injury can certainly lead to more catastrophic injuries like shoulder and elbow problems,” Clifton said.

‘Back to the show’

In the federal trial, testimony from Skaggs’s wife, mother and teammates revealed his history of drug abuse dating from at least 2013, when the young major leaguer attempted to wean himself off Percocet.

Skaggs’s mother, Debbie Hetman, blamed the pressures of his career, saying her son was desperate to overcome injuries and “was always a harsh critic of himself.”

After the left-hander underwent Tommy John surgery in 2014 to repair a ligament in his throwing arm, Skaggs’s mother testified, his surgeon was aware of his dependency issues, leading him to prescribe a lower-level opioid.

But the text messages obtained by The Post show Skaggs was fretful about his health and apologetic about bringing up injuries with his agent. Hamill advised him against making an issue of apparent injuries, emphasizing financial stakes.

Other text messages and testimony presented in court showed that, during the same time frame, Skaggs was taking illicit “blue boys,” as he and teammates called the oxycodone pills Kay was convicted of distributing.

Skaggs, who received a $1 million bonus upon signing with the Angels at 18, had been paid the MLB minimum of roughly $500,000 for his injury-riddled first few years in the majors. To get a raise, he had to qualify for arbitration, which meant accruing a certain amount of service time in the major leagues.

On May 28, 2016, Skaggs, having been optioned to the minor leagues while attempting to return from the surgery, was scheduled to pitch the upcoming weekend for the Angels’ Salt Lake City affiliate.

That’s when Hamill advised Skaggs not to make an issue out of the groin discomfort. “Honestly bro. you need to fight through this,” Hamill texted. “We don’t have a choice.”

Hamill explained that for Skaggs to possibly qualify for arbitration, he had to return to the majors by July 11 at the latest. “You are too close to our cut off date to tell them your groin is bothering you,” Hamill texted, adding: “You need to get back to the show man.”

“I’m just telling you we cannot have anymore setbacks if you want to get paid this year,” Hamill texted.

Skaggs pushed back, asking if one day off would make the difference and telling his agent: “I want to pitch … bad but I just want to be healthy I don’t know why my body is doing this to me … I just really want to be smart because I’ve had enough set backs and I don’t want another thing to happen.”

“Groins don’t end careers, shoulders and elbows do,” Hamill responded, telling Skaggs to “Voltaran and alleve the f--- out of it,” referring to over-the-counter pain relievers Voltaren and Aleve.

“I have been haha,” Skaggs texted back, vowing to “push thru it.”

But later that day, Skaggs informed Hamill that he had decided not to go through with a bullpen session. “I couldn’t do it dude I’m a p---- I know man I’m mad at myself,” Skaggs texted Hamill.

“I told you to try to pitch through it unless you absolutely couldn’t,” Hamill responded. “You are the only true judge of what your pain threshold is, not me. We are obviously up against a wall here and that’s all I was trying to relay.”

“You didn’t let me down man, if you only miss one day you are ok,” Hamill assured him.

A hot start

But Skaggs didn’t make the arbitration cutoff; he didn’t return to the Angels until late July 2016. He finally got his first raise in arbitration before the 2018 season, when his salary was bumped to $1.9 million.

By June 21 of that year, Skaggs was enjoying the best start to the season of his career, with a 2.81 ERA over his first 14 starts.

He texted Hamill and told him his hamstring was “feeling tight,” and he wanted to ask to skip his upcoming start so he wouldn’t worsen the injury “and miss a bunch of time.”

“I really want some advice because I don’t want to go out there and hurt myself more or my arm and it [is] selfish but I want to keep my numbers good,” Skaggs wrote.

It’s not clear from the text messages in evidence whether Hamill responded. Skaggs did skip the start, then pitched well his next time out at Kansas City, allowing one run and striking out eight over seven innings.

With the strong start to the season, Skaggs had a chance to make the American League all-star team for the first time. But that July 4, Skaggs told Hamill via text that during the game against the Royals, he aggravated the hamstring injury covering first base.

“Sorry to mess up your day,” Skaggs texted, saying that the pain had “gotten worse pretty much every day” since that game and expressing his frustration with an expletive.

“You’re not messing up the day,” Hamill responded. “Btw, just thinking aloud here, if you get DL’d this close to AS game you have no shot to make the club. Angels won’t let you go.”

“I already know that,” Skaggs texted back, “but if I go out there and f--- it up really bad then I’m out for awhile past the all star break.”

“ASG isn’t the most important thing here,” Hamill allowed. “Your health is.”

Pitching through pain

Skaggs didn’t make the all-star cut, and on July 31 he marred his strong season with an implosion at Tampa Bay, allowing 10 runs over 3⅓ innings.

By then, Skaggs’s tight “hammy” had been diagnosed as a recurring strain to his adductor muscles. And following the bad start against the Rays, Skaggs told Hamill that then-Angels general manager Billy Eppler had informed him that the team was sidelining him.

Skaggs texted Hamill that Eppler had told him, “I’m not going to allow you to pitch you are a guy we are building around next year. You are our horse if we were in first place I wouldn’t have a problem with you pitching. But not when we aren’t playing for anything.”

But Hamill appeared unmoved by the team’s plans for his client, asking why the Angels didn’t give Skaggs a “dose pack,” meaning methylprednisolone.

The steroid, which MLB does not classify as a performance enhancer, is typically prescribed only for acute pain, according to David Geier, director of sports medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina.

But in practice, MLB doctors are known to prescribe dose packs to help athletes play through pain, even without an actual injury specified, according to a starting pitcher who spoke to The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topics discussed.

“The injury is playing baseball for 162 [games],” the pitcher said.

In the 2018 text conversation, Skaggs told Hamill of dose packs: “They said it only masks what’s going on. I asked for it they said it’s terrible for your body also. Like liver heart etc. I said I don’t care.”

“Other teams hand them out like candy,” Hamill texted.

“Lol we used to,” Skaggs wrote, “not anymore … get me one secretly.”

Hamill said he could go “to jail for that,” to which Skaggs responded: “Never mind then lol.”

A final pay raise

By Sept. 15, 2018, Skaggs was again attempting to return from a trip to the injured list, his third of the season. The last time he pitched, the previous month, he had suffered another blowout, this time allowing 7 runs in 3⅓ innings against Oakland.

But Skaggs was considering shutting down the two weeks remaining in his season, according to texts he exchanged with one of his best friends in baseball.

“I’m in a pickle bro I don’t feel 100 percent and Hamill and Nez are telling me to push thru it,” Skaggs texted to Trevor Plouffe, who was then in the Philadelphia Phillies organization, referring to Hamill and CAA’s Nez Balelo. “Between me and you what do [you] think I should do[?]”

“Dude what for?” Plouffe texted back. “You had a great year. And you guys aren’t in the race. I don’t think there is a reason to push it.”

“Yea but they are like you will lose money in arb,” Skaggs wrote. “I’m like bro I don’t care about the money I care about my health.”

With Plouffe’s encouragement, Skaggs said that if he didn’t feel good following a bullpen session that day, “I’m calling it bro.”

But just over an hour later, he texted Plouffe to say he had a good bullpen. Skaggs started three more games that season, though he mostly struggled and never made it out of the fourth inning.

It was still the best year of his career, and before the 2019 season, the Angels rewarded him with a $3.7 million deal to avoid arbitration.

But Skaggs only got to see half of those paychecks. On July 1, 2019, he was dead.