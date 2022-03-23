Michaels, 77, just called his 11th Super Bowl in February while working for NBC. He famously called the 1980 Team USA hockey upset of the Soviet Union and has a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.
Herbstreit is best known as the lead college football game analyst on ESPN, but he has called several NFL games for the network. He will continue as the lead analyst for ESPN’s Saturday night football telecasts. NBC’s Sunday Night Football executive producer, Fred Gaudelli, will also join Amazon in the same role for Thursday night games.
(Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos, owns The Washington Post.)
Michaels and Herbstreit are the latest announcers to cash in amid frenzied recruitment by networks of the NFL’s most well-known game callers. Earlier this month, ESPN announced it had poached Joe Buck and Troy Aikman from Fox to jazz up its Monday Night Football booth.
Aikman had conversations with Amazon before signing with ESPN. He is expected to be the highest-paid announcer ever, at around $18 million a year. Buck could receive as much as $15 million a year. According to the New York Post, Michaels’ and Herbstreit’s annual salaries will also eclipse $10 million.
As for the NFL’s other broadcast partners, Mike Tirico will replace Michaels and call NBC’s Sunday Night Football alongside Cris Collinsworth. Fox has yet to announce replacements for Buck and Aikman. Internal candidates Kevin Burkhardt and former star tight end Greg Olsen are under consideration to be the network’s top NFL team. Fox will broadcast two of the next three Super Bowls.