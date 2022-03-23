What to read about the NFL

Blockbuster trade: Deshaun Watson will attempt to resume his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns after missing all of last season while facing accusations of sexual misconduct.

Sports media: Why are NFL broadcasters shuffling networks and breaking the bank this offseason? Blame Tony Romo. And Amazon.

Analysis: One-time second overall pick Mitchell Trubisky is high-upside, low-cost and a perfect fit in Pittsburgh.

Jerry Brewer: With Russell Wilson, the Seahawks changed the NFL. Now they’re trying to do it again.

Brady’s back: Tom Brady, 44, announced his retirement Feb. 1 after 22 NFL seasons and seven Super Bowl victories. Barely 40 days later, he’s back.

Watch football smarter: Gaps | QB protection | Pass routes | Route concepts | Pass coverage