Griner was arrested Feb. 17, accused by Russian officials of having vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage at Sheremetyevo Airport near Moscow, an offense that could carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. A seven-time WNBA all-star, Griner was returning at the time to Russia, where she plays for UMMC Ekaterinburg during her offseasons from the Phoenix Mercury.
Since the two-time Olympic gold medalist was taken into custody, her situation was complicated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Last week, her arrest was extended until May 19 in a Moscow court hearing, according to the Russian news agency TASS. A person close to the situation told The Post last week the court hearing involved an appeal from Griner’s Russian legal team challenging her detention and seeking to have her transferred to house arrest while the investigation is ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, a trial date will be set; if that hasn’t happened by May 19, there will be a hearing to consider another extension.
The person close to the situation said that Griner was okay and that she has met with her legal team multiple times per week during the course of her month-long detention.
The TASS report cited Ekaterina Kalugina, described as a human rights activist from Russia’s Public Monitoring Commission, who said officials from the U.S. Embassy had not visited Griner despite the willingness of Russian officials to “create all conditions” for such a visit.
That contradicted U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (D-Tex.), who told The Post last week that U.S. Embassy officials have been denied access to Griner. Earlier this week, John Sullivan, the U.S. ambassador to Russia, demanded that “the government of Russia follow international law and basic human decency to allow consular access to all U.S. citizen detainees in Russia, including those in pretrial detention” in a meeting with the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Price, the State Department spokesman, said Wednesday that the first consular visit is meant to “check in on the individual and his or her welfare and well being.” He said the State Department will continue to press for more access to Griner and other American citizens detained in Russia.