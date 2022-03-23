“We initiated a formal RFP [request for proposal] process last fall for the Washington Commanders Radio Broadcast Agreement, which concluded last week,” the spokesperson said Wednesday in a statement. “Multiple companies submitted bids as part of this process, including Audacy who was an active and aggressive participant and submitted multiple partnership proposals for the next three years of increased value over our previous deal.
“Based on the evaluation process, we selected a new partner who will bring a significantly larger deal, as well as new creativity and broader reach and scale, to programming. We shared with Audacy last week that we would not be moving forward as partners.”
Kevin Sheehan, the host of 980’s morning show, said on air Wednesday that the company and the team “disagreed on the value of the broadcasts” and that “it was important for us to continue to provide what we provide on our talk shows, which is honest, objective analysis about the team.”
Sheehan said the station’s coverage of Commanders game days this season will include “at least four hours of pregame coverage, a new in-game talk show focusing on analysis and fan-reaction and in-game betting angles.”
Audacy, one of the largest radio companies in the country, also owns D.C.’s 106.7 The Fan and Richmond’s 910 The Fan. The change, however, strictly pertains to 980’s game broadcasts.
“It doesn’t change our show one bit or another,” John-Paul Flaim a co-host of 106.7’s “The Junkies” said on air Wednesday. “Like, we’ve done our show with the rights and without the rights.”
WTEM held the broadcast rights for Washington football games from 1992-94, then again starting in 2008, when Red Zebra Broadcasting, owned by Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, purchased the station from Clear Channel. In 2018, WTEM rebranded to become the Team 980 and Snyder sold it to Urban One. Audacy, then known as Entercom, purchased the station in 2020.