What to read about the Washington Commanders

Analysis: Washington has recently been led by quarterbacks with physical questions and loads of charisma. Carson Wentz may represent a shift.

NFL free agency: The Commanders released defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis and starting left guard Ereck Flowers but welcomed back J.D. McKissic, one day after the running back agreed to terms with Buffalo.

Barry Svrluga: “But what matters most on the field for this franchise is somehow, some way finding stability at quarterback. Wentz is the latest stab at that, so his introduction was built around selling the idea that last week’s trade of two draft picks — either two third-rounders or a second- and a third-rounder, depending on how much Wentz plays — solves what has been Washington’s defining on-field problem for more than a quarter of a century.”

Ongoing legal battle: The NFL hired attorney Mary Jo White to conduct its investigation of the latest sexual harassment allegations against the Washington Commanders and their owner, Daniel Snyder.

Stadium search: The Commanders’ sexual harassment investigation complicates Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton’s bill to sell RFK Stadium back to D.C. Meanwhile, Maryland’s governor says he’s unwilling to build a new stadium.

Poll: More fans prefer the Washington Football Team name to Commanders, according to a Washington Post poll.