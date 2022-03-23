In a news release, the White House described Delle Donne as “one of the most dominant players in the WNBA” and noted her off-court pursuits as an author and woodworking entrepreneur. Originally drafted by the Chicago Sky, with whom she won a league MVP award in 2015, she was traded to the Mystics in 2017 and picked up another MVP award in 2019 en route to leading the team to its first league championship that year.

Since then, Delle Donne has scarcely suited up, sitting out the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic and back surgeries, and then missing all but three games in 2021 due to lingering health issues. Delle Donne said last month, though, that she felt “phenomenal” and had not experienced pain “in months.”

“I have been going to work every single day, working on my movements, getting so much stronger on the court,” she said then. “Now I’m back.”

“We are proud that President Biden has recognized Elena as a person who can have a huge impact on this commission," Mystics General Manager/Coach Mike Thibault said in a statement provided to The Washington Post. "She represents what an athletic role model should be.”

Andrés, 52, is a familiar name to many Washington sports fans not only for his several restaurants in the area but also for his charitable endeavors. Among them has been World Central Kitchen, which the White House hailed for using “the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis.” With the pandemic sidelining baseball and almost every other sport in April 2020, World Central Kitchen partnered with the Washington Nationals to distribute thousands of meals to families and individuals at Nationals Park. Andrés had appeared at the stadium several months earlier to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for Game 5 of the World Series.

The White House described the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition on Wednesday as “a federal advisory committee that aims to promote healthy, accessible eating and physical activity for all Americans, regardless of background or ability.” Founded in 1956 under the Eisenhower administration, it has long had a tradition of recruiting high-profile figures from the sports world to help spread its initiatives.