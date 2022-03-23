Larsson, acquired from the Arizona Coyotes, is coming off sports hernia surgery and will need about a week of practice time before he can suit up. He is on injured reserve, but on Wednesday he practiced with his new teammates. The 5-foot-11, 206-pound forward wore a noncontact jersey and mainly went through drills with forwards Nic Dowd and T.J. Oshie, who are also injured.

Larsson is not expected to be available for Washington’s game on Friday in Buffalo. While Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said both Dowd and Oshie are progressing after their respective injuries, it is unclear whether either will play against the Sabres.

Larsson’s timeline to return is still on schedule. He had surgery in early February and has not faced any setbacks in his recovery. Larsson said he’s been skating for weeks and continues to see improvement.

“He looks good out there,” Laviolette said. “He’s just got into some contact and get back into some routine. He hasn’t done much for a couple months, so it’s just kind of been slow. So hopefully he progresses to losing that [noncontact jersey] and getting into a bunch of good practices.”

Larsson said he had a feeling he would be moved at the deadline after conversations with the Coyotes. Larsson made his NHL debut for Minnesota in 2013 before spending seven seasons in Buffalo. He signed with Arizona in 2020 and could experience his first taste of the Stanley Cup playoffs with the Capitals.

Larsson, who has improved his offensive productivity in recent years, scored six goals and recorded nine assists in 29 games for the Coyotes this season. Larsson attributed those numbers to increased ice time and opportunities. He hopes that trend can continue in Washington.

Larsson appears to be the best fill-in for Carl Hagelin on the fourth line. Hagelin had surgery in early March after an accidental stick to the eye at practice. He is set to have another surgery before Washington can assess his future. Larsson and Hagelin have similar skill-sets, with Larsson’s two-way game his best asset — as well as his penalty kill prowess. Larsson has also routinely been given the task of defending opponents’ top lines when his line is on the ice.

Larsson’s presence in the lineup will give Washington a more balanced forward group down the stretch. The Capitals have not been happy with their inconsistent third line, which typically consists of Lars Eller and two young wingers. With the addition of Larsson and Marcus Johansson, acquired from Seattle on Monday, Washington is hoping the increased veteran depth will bring more stability to all four lines.

Johansson played on the top line with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov in Washington’s 5-2 loss on Tuesday to St. Louis. Laviolette called it a starting point as injuries still take their toll on the team. Both Johansson and Larsson can play center or wing.

Larsson also knows some Capitals players, including fellow countryman Nicklas Backstrom. He played for Brynas, the same Swedish hockey team Backstrom played for, so he’s met him a few times. He also knows Conor Sheary, who was his teammate when they were both in Buffalo. Both are helping Larsson adjust as he tries to get up to speed as quickly as possible with his new club.