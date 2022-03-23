According to a police report, the man told authorities he was leaving a restaurant when Masvidal came up quickly from the left and “without notice” punched the man twice in the face. The man said he recognized Masvidal, who was described as wearing a surgical mask and a hoodie, because of his assailant’s voice and facial features, as well as “long curly hair” that protruded from the hoodie.

The man also told police that during the attack he heard Masvidal say, “You shouldn’t have been talking about my kids.”

MMA Fighting reported that multiple sources confirmed Covington was the victim of the assault. TMZ Sports published video that appeared to show Covington outside the restaurant discussing the incident.

Shortly after the time of the incident, Masvidal shared a video on Twitter in which he tagged Covington and said: “You talk that [expletive], you’ve got to back it up. That’s how my city rolls, man.” In a subsequent tweet Tuesday morning, he wrote, “Good morning to everyone except those that think talking about someone’s kids is cool.”

Masvidal’s manager, Malki Kawa, tweeted Monday night about “hearing that a someone not from miami who says he’s the king of it is missing a tooth.” He later tweeted of Masvidal, “Colby talked about the man’s kids,” and joked, “Dentistry. Beautiful art.”

Police said they will be reviewing possible surveillance footage of the incident, which is still under investigation, from the restaurant and neighboring buildings. According to their report, Masvidal, who was not immediately arrested, could be booked on a felony charge of battery.

The drastic turn that the relationship between Masvidal and Covington took — from close friends and Florida training team partners to bitter adversaries — has been reflected in their comments and social media posts over the past several years. Their jabs at each other, some of which concerned an alleged shortfall in a payment from Covington to an MMA trainer close with Masvidal, went beyond the usual trash talk that fighters often engage in ahead of a showdown in the octagon.

Covington then won their welterweight bout by unanimous decision, at which point he referred to Masvidal as “Miami street trash.”