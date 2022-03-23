The first female to land a quadruple jump in Olympic competition, Valieva was the clear favorite to win gold in the free skate, but found herself at the epicenter of debate and controversy. She uncharacteristically stumbled during her performance, finishing fourth and dissolving into tears afterward.
Valieva had been allowed to compete despite testing positive for a banned heart medication after a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which cited “exceptional circumstances.” The court specifically pointed to her age and the timing of the test result, which came after about six weeks after the sample was taken and during the Games, in ruling that she could compete.
Valieva's team said she was accidentally contaminated by her grandfather’s heart medication and the case remains pending, with medals in the team event not yet been awarded. The United States finished second and Japan was third, with Canada fourth.
The Russian exhibition will feature two teams of skaters competing in men’s and women’s singles, pairs and ice dancing.