Thirty-three starts is the benchmark for a solid season. So if Strasburg makes 25 starts and is in the rotation for the rest of the year, that puts his season debut in mid-May. If he makes 20, the low end of Martinez’s offhand projection, his debut would come around early June. A full year for an ace, appearing on the first and second-to-last day of the 162-game schedule, is 34 outings. Strasburg has only topped 30 three times, including a career-high 34 in 2014.

These are the measured expectations for a pitcher who’s thrown 26⅔ innings since signing a seven-year, $245 million deal in December 2019. Strasburg, as Martinez is quick to note, has finished the past two seasons with major surgeries (the first for carpal tunnel neuritis in his right hand, the second for thoracic outlet syndrome). Through that lens, 25 could be a very big ask.

“At this point, and after talking to him a little bit, we’re just going to take our time,” Martinez said Wednesday morning. “It’s been two years. We’re going to build him up … He’s going to play catch today. We’re going to slowly but surely get him back out there. But when he comes back, we need him back.”

This is a familiar dance with Strasburg. Earlier this month, after his first live batting practice session of spring training, he threw buckets of water on being ready for Opening Day. He indicated a need for the usual six-week run-up to the regular season. But Martinez’s most conservative estimate has him pitching six weeks from now, not the beginning of camp. In his absence, the Nationals will start the year with some mix of Patrick Corbin, Josiah Gray, Erick Fedde, Josh Rogers, Aníbal Sánchez, Aaron Sanchez and Paolo Espino in their rotation. They better score a lot of runs.

Corbin threw four scoreless innings in a 3-2 exhibition loss to the Miami Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium on Wednesday. And by logging 57 pitches, the lefty feels he could be ready for around 100 by the season opener against the New York Mets on April 7. He also finished with no walks and struck out four. If he stays on regular rest from here — four days of rest, pitch on the fifth, repeat — he’s lined up for Opening Day. Martinez, though, wasn’t ready for any announcements after the afternoon game.

“Awww,” Martinez said, throwing his head back at the question. “When we get closer, I’ll let you guys know.”

“This one was on four days, not five days, so I felt really good knowing that,” said Corbin, who, like all pitchers, is navigating a shortened spring training because of the 99-day lockout. “Now I’m going to get on a regular five-day, be able to throw a bullpen this week and then get ready for my next start. I felt really good. If it wasn’t on short rest, maybe would have tried to get another inning or something.”

The 32-year-old was one of the league’s worst starters in 2021, posting a 5.82 ERA and yielding 37 homers (the most in Nationals’ history). Being the “ace,” then, is much more about circumstance than Corbin’s pedigree at this point of his career. That first weekend, Max Scherzer will be in the visiting dugout in a New York Mets uniform, haunting his old team and city. Josiah Gray could pitch Friday, perhaps facing the Hall of Famer he was swapped for in the blockbuster trade last July. And Strasburg will be on the injured list.

That would leave Corbin to make his second Opening Day start, the other coming with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018. This season starts the second half of a six-year, $140 million deal that kicked off with World Series heroics and has been a nosedive ever since.