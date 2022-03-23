The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to trade standout wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a package of draft choices, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The Dolphins are sending first- and second-round picks and other draft selections to the Chiefs for Hill, a six-time Pro Bowler. Hill also is receiving a contract extension from the Dolphins as part of the deal, according to the person with knowledge of the deliberations.

The Chiefs began fielding trade offers for Hill after their negotiations with him on a new contract broke down.

He becomes the latest star NFL player to be traded in recent weeks following quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz, fellow wide receivers Davante Adams and Amari Cooper and pass rusher Khalil Mack.