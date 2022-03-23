More than four years later, Pulisic has stepped into a larger role, and with the Americans in the closing stretch of the regional qualifying tournament, the Chelsea attacker is keen on adding a World Cup berth to a growing list of feats that includes an UEFA Champions League title.

“We were extremely upset and now we want to qualify,” Pulisic said during a video news conference Wednesday, the day before a showdown with Mexico at Estadio Azteca. “We don’t want to go through that again.”

With three matches left, the Americans are second in an eight-nation group that will award three automatic berths in Qatar in November.

“I have been looking forward to it for years now,” the Hershey, Pa., native said. “Without accomplishing it last time around, it’s been a massive goal of mine and this team. I and this team 100 percent want to play in a World Cup.”

Becoming the first U.S. squad to win a qualifier in Mexico would all but ensure passage to Qatar. Though Coach Gregg Berhalter has not revealed how aggressive his team will play against their archrivals, Pulisic believes the team can earn three points rather than play for a draw.

“We’re just a more confident bunch of guys and we understand the quality we have and we think we can come down here and compete and really go for a result,” he said.

To win at Azteca, Pulisic added, “We’re going to need another top performance. We’re going to need an amazing performance.”

Although the Americans won all three meetings last year, including a qualifier in Cincinnati, Berhalter said, “We can’t let our guard down. Our record here is horrendous [1-23-3 in Mexico]. The odds are against us getting something out of this game. We know that. We realize that. We’re focused on being difficult to play against and competing, but we certainly have confidence from how we grew as a team” over the course of qualifying.

No roster replacement

Berhalter decided not to name a roster replacement for injured winger Brenden Aaronson before the Mexico match but he said he hasn’t ruled out a call-up for the last two qualifiers.

“For this game, we’re staying pat,” he said. “We think it’s enough in this particular game. It may change in the next game, but as of now, we’re a 26-man roster.”

Aaronson (knee) is among five regulars unavailable because of injury. He and right back Sergiño Dest were hurt since the roster was announced last Thursday. George Bello replaced Dest.

While Bello’s call-up addressed a lack of depth at fullback, Berhalter already had several options on the wing: Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Tim Weah, Paul Arriola and Jordan Morris.

Cannon held out of training

Right back Reggie Cannon was kept out of training as a precaution following an inconclusive coronavirus test, the U.S. Soccer Federation said. He and DeAndre Yedlin are the candidates to start in place of Dest.

Saving players for Panama?

Berhalter said the coaching staff has weighed holding back some probable starters to field a fresher and stronger lineup against Panama on Sunday in Orlando. That game, after all, is more important than the Mexico match because a victory would end fourth-place Panama’s hopes of catching the United States in the standings.

“We debated it: Does this have merit?” he said. “It was an important exercise to do that. We came out with our answer, and you’ll see [Thursday], but there is no harm in looking at both sides of this thing.”

‘Crazy situation’ at Chelsea

Pulisic’s full-time job is with Chelsea, whose owner, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, is selling the Premier League club after the British government froze his assets.

“It’s been a crazy situation, but we’ve been able to focus on our game,” Pulisic said of the Blues, who are third in the Premier League and gearing up for the Champions League quarterfinals against Real Madrid, starting April 6.