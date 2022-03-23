Kuzma hadn’t seen much evidence of what he called “winning habits” throughout March. In a loss to the Clippers, three quarters of fine play gave way to one quarter of white-knuckled chaos and the Wizards gave up a 10-point, third-quarter lead. In a loss to the barely-trying Trail Blazers, it was a complete lack of energy, synergy and communication that did Washington in. Against the Knicks, the Wizards managed the scouting report well — except for one player, Mitchell Robinson, who was allowed to play to his strengths and gobbled up the offensive rebounds that made the difference in the game.

Monday’s disastrous loss to the Houston Rockets (18-54), possessors of the worst record in the NBA, played like a highlight reel of all the little things the Wizards have yet to master as a 23-point lead slipped through their fingers. A bout with the Milwaukee Bucks (45-27) on Thursday is yet another chance to start over.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Washington (30-41) has 11 games left to learn how to get out of its own way. A respectable record might leave a fan base with some flicker of hope after a year defined by a failed experiment in regards to Spencer Dinwiddie and Montrezl Harrell and a season-ending injury to its star player, Bradley Beal.

Coach Wes Unseld Jr. acknowledged Monday that making progress, be it with mastering his defensive system or developing strong chemistry, has been difficult due to a constantly changing roster. But his diagnosis of the root of the issue is more troubling.

“The reality is, we’ve got to aid in our own recovery,” Unseld said. “We’ve got to find a way to get up to speed, to me, especially on the defensive end — that’s the easier side of the ball. It’s just our lack of focus, attention to detail, and then you have to have that competitive fire. You’ve just got to want it. Sometimes it’s not perfect. But if you give that extra effort, good things generally happen.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is one of the team’s veterans at 29 and one of two players, along with Kuzma, who came to Washington with a championship ring. He fell in line Monday with Unseld’s view of the team’s major problem.

Letting players like New York’s Robinson flourish isn’t an issue of not knowing the scouting report, it’s a bit of laziness poking through, Caldwell-Pope said. It is easier to stomach Stephen Curry dropping 47 points on Washington or LeBron James scoring 50. But when Portland’s Josh Hart has 44 points and Houston’s Christian Wood gets 39 against the Wizards defense, Curry’s and James’s greatness is almost negated. It’s clear who the problem is.

“We didn’t show any aggressiveness toward [Wood] when he was going on that run, I think we just let him line it up the whole time,” Caldwell-Pope said Monday. “And that’s been one of the bigger problems that we’ve been having, we don’t take pride in our one-on-one matchups, in guarding our yard.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Unseld described what Caldwell-Pope called a lack of pride as lapses in focus, getting bored with doing the right things over and over again.

Beal is done for the season, and though he’s attended most games and remains a presence in the locker room, the Wizards are lacking a singular leader, someone with a clear vision, a powerful voice and a relentless engine. Russell Westbrook dragged Washington into the play-in tournament last year, but he’s off to Los Angeles in another play-in race.

It didn’t help that Kuzma sat his second straight game Monday with right knee tendinitis.

Caldwell-Pope said his method for addressing team woes is to speak with his teammates individually, pick their brains, find out what they think went wrong and what the team could do better. Kristaps Porzinigs, who could bloom into Beal’s co-star and a team leader in the future, emphasized togetherness as the only way forward. Everyone must decide to choose discipline.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“What you can’t do is after a bad loss, everybody go their own way, ‘Ah, this is wrong, this is wrong, this is wrong,’ that’s not the way to build a successful team,” Porzingis said. “So I think just staying together right now is the key for us. And having fun. We have to go out there and play with energy, share the ball, and things will correct themselves.”