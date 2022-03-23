In fact, heading into the second weekend, this tournament has already tied the record for the most wins by double-digit seeds with eight, a mark set in 2018.

Belmont came close to another upset, losing 70-67 to No. 4 Tennessee, a game Belmont led until the closing seconds. Princeton narrowly missed another win, too, falling 56-55 to No. 3 Indiana in a game that was tied in the final minute. And both those higher seeds were playing on their home court, since the women’s tournament doesn’t move to neutral sites until the second weekend.

And the window for further history has not yet closed. No. 10 seeds Creighton (Greensboro Region) and South Dakota (Wichita Region) are both still dancing thanks to strong defensive efforts in the second round. South Dakota held No. 2 seed Baylor to by far its lowest point total of the season in a 61-47 stunner, while Creighton was physical with Iowa star Caitlin Clark, holding the second-seeded Hawkeyes to their lowest effective field goal percentage of the season (39 percent).

Should either of those 10 seeds win one more game to advance to the Elite Eight, the 2022 tournament would set a record for the most wins by double-digit seeds in the women’s event. Here’s how they could do it.

Creighton will once again face an opponent known for its scoring ability. Iowa State, the Greensboro Region’s No. 3 seed, boasts one of the best offenses in the country, but the Bluejays’ ability to score from all five positions should allow them to be the rare team that can keep pace on the offensive end.

However, Iowa State is the best three-point shooting team in the country, making nearly 39 percent of its attempts on the season. Creighton has not excelled at guarding the three ball, and will likely need the Cyclones to come out colder than usual to pull off another upset.

South Dakota matches up well with third-seeded Michigan, its next opponent. All-American forward Naz Hillmon led Michigan to its second-round win over Villanova, scoring 27 of her team’s 64 points and adding 11 rebounds and 5 steals. Villanova’s lack of size inside held the Wildcats backs from truly threatening Michigan, but South Dakota fifth-year senior Hannah Sjerven won’t give up any size inside. Sjerven’s size, combined with the offensive firepower of guards Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable, could be enough to lift the Coyotes to history.

In fact, South Dakota has already provided itself with a blueprint for beating Michigan in its win over Baylor. Like the Wolverines’, the Bears’ offense centers finding success inside, with Baylor relying on pro prospect NaLyssa Smith. But Smith had just 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting against South Dakota. If the Coyotes could successfully limit Smith, a projected top-two WNBA draft pick this year, there’s no reason they can’t do the same to Hillmon, in turn frustrating Michigan’s offense.

If the Coyotes find success in the Sweet 16, No. 1 seed Louisville will likely be standing between them and a historic run to the Final Four. The Cardinals’ defense would pose a tough challenge, but South Dakota’s experienced starting lineup, which includes three fifth-year seniors taking advantage of the pandemic-related extra year of eligibility, could be enough to overcome it. If the Coyotes instead face a Jordan Horston-less Tennessee team — the star guard has been out with an elbow injury — the upstarts could actually be the more talented and experienced team, making a Final Four berth an even more realistic possibility.

For Creighton, however, a Sweet 16 upset would likely put the Bluejays on a collision course with a buzz saw: No. 1 seed and title favorite South Carolina. The Gamecocks’ defense would likely shut down both Creighton’s offense and its hopes of advancing.

