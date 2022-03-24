The end result doesn’t always account for the months of behind-the-scenes work, so when she’s asked if she views last season as a success, despite the 64-61 loss to Texas, a chuckle escapes through the receiver.

“Yes, I mean, are you kidding me?” Frese says. “We went through a covid year, and then being in the bubble in San Antonio was like no other thing I’ve ever experienced as a coach. But yeah, to win the Big Ten [in] the regular season and the tournament and to get to a Sweet 16 with … a roster that people didn’t feel like we were going to do anything.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“So it was a very, very successful year.”

Will this season be considered a success? Maybe it’s too early to say, but it’s clear that it’s been one of Frese’s most difficult, and rewarding, coaching experiences.

At this stage of March Madness, when only the best 16 teams in women’s and men’s college basketball play in the showcase weekend, coaches will drone on about how resilient their teams have been or how much adversity they’ve overcome just to get here. But those words sound different, more truthful, coming from Frese.

Take into account that junior first-team all-Big 10 point guard Ashley Owusu has dealt with ankle problems dating back to November. Diamond Miller, another junior and first-team all-Big Ten guard, sat for 10 of the team’s first 12 games with a knee injury. Junior Faith Masonius, a spark plug in her sixth woman role, had her season upended by an ACL injury. According to Frese, only three players practiced or played in every game.

“We’ve been through so many highs and lows — and more lows than highs — in adversity, injuries and illness,” Frese says.

At the hardest moment during this year filled with disruption and pain, both physical and emotional, Frese lost her father to prostate cancer. She coached on the same day he passed away. And when she recalls the difficulty of those days, she uses a phrase that might also be common in coachspeak: “That’s what my parents both taught me: Tough times don’t last, tough people do.” Those words carry more meaning when cast in the light of this particular season.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Despite leading several practices this season with a skeleton crew of players and scout-team guys, and rearranging the rotation as her Terps understandably underperformed their sizable expectations, Frese thinks this squad has an advantage over last year’s team.

“The lesson for us [last year], it was so easy, … We didn’t have adversity until the very end,” Frese says. “We’re just way more resilient to be able to handle these tough things that have been thrown our way. I definitely think we’re a lot more resilient this year and a lot more battle-tested.”

This is why Frese doesn’t see her 23-8 team as others might: As an underdog against Stanford Friday night.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve got to give credit. My assistant Kaitlynn Fratz has been saying all year, it [was] really easy for us last year until we got to the Sweet 16 and this year, maybe it’s supposed to be flipped. Really hard and then get to March and have it all come together. We’ll see,” Frese says. “It says a lot about these guys to kind of stay the course and be peaking at the right time.”

Advertisement

The last time the teams played — in an early-season tournament in the Bahamas — Maryland’s injuries were already a factor and Stanford rolled, 86-67. Now, finally, the Terps are as healthy as they’ve been (the team’s nine rotational players practiced for the first time together before the start of March Madness). And although they’re not the same group from a year ago that led the nation by scoring almost 92 points a game, their last tournament win, an 89-65 drubbing of No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast, suggests all that offensive firepower has not been lost.

“This storyline is pretty special. The fact that this group has not had an easy year. They’ve been dealt more than any team I’ve coached in my 20 years. So it is going to go down in my heart of hearts of a pretty special group,” Frese said. “That’s why you’re in coaching, and these life lessons, when you have a setback, when you have adversity, do you get back up? And I think that’s kind of the cool thing for this group is they have. They have continued to be punched and hit and knocked to the ground, and they’re still standing. They’re one of the best 16 that is left in the field.”