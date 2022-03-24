FC Cincinnati owns the No. 1 position in the allocation order but passed on Durkin, who played the past 2½ years for Belgian club Sint-Truiden. At No. 2 Houston did not pass, forcing United to compensate the Dynamo, which had no intention of retaining him. Trade talks between D.C. and Houston were initiated multiple weeks ago.
United also needed to pay a transfer fee to Sint-Truiden because Durkin, 22, was under contract. People close to the deal said the fee was about $600,000. In 2020, after Durkin had a successful spell on loan in Belgium, Sint-Truiden paid United a transfer fee of more than $1 million.
In his return, Durkin signed a three-year contract with a one-year club option. Financial terms were not disclosed, but he will fall under an MLS under-22 initiative that softens the impact of his contract on the salary cap.
“He has picked up valuable experience in Belgium’s top division, where he has matured and improved as a player,” Dave Kasper, United’s president of soccer operations, said in a statement. “We believe that Chris will be a great addition to our roster and his skill-set will adapt well into [the team’s] system of play.”
He becomes the second recent addition to Hernán Losada’s roster, joining Greek forward Taxiarchis Fountas, whose arrival was accelerated to spring from summer. Fountas arrived in Washington last week and is awaiting a work visa, which typically takes about three weeks.
Durkin is eligible right away — the next match is April 2 vs. Atlanta at Audi Field — and addresses United’s need for depth in defensive midfield. Russell Canouse is the only player with considerable experience at that position. The others are Moses Nyeman, Drew Skundrich and rookie Sofiane Djeffal.
During the offseason, United parted ways with two experienced defensive midfielders, Júnior Moreno and Felipe Martins.
Durkin, who is from the Richmond area, rose through United’s youth system and, in 2016 at age 16, signed a homegrown contract. He made his MLS regular season debut in 2018 and went on to play in 36 matches (23 starts).
In Belgium, Durkin played in 72 matches and made 49 starts across all competitions.
He becomes the third former Belgian league player to join Losada and top assistant Nicolás Frutos — Argentines who played and coached there — on the D.C. squad. The others are defenders Andy Najar and Brendan Hines-Ike.