A grand jury in Harris County, Tex., previously decided not to charge Watson with a crime in any of the nine cases that it considered. That led to several NFL teams pursuing Watson in a trade, culminating with the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback being sent from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns last week.

The Browns traded a package of draft choices, including three first-round picks, to the Texans for Watson and signed him to a guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract. The Browns said Sunday that they performed “extensive investigative, legal and reference work” before deciding to make Friday’s trade for Watson. Buzbee said Sunday that he was not contacted by the Browns.

“The Browns organization did not reach out to me,” Buzbee said then in an email. “I didn’t expect them to do so, and can understand why they didn’t. But, knowing what I know, they probably should have.”

Buzbee said in an email Thursday that the case in Brazoria County “does involve one of my clients.”

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment. Watson and Hardin have previously denied the allegations. Watson has begun to give depositions in the civil cases.

The grand jury proceedings in Brazoria County were first reported by Cleveland’s Fox 8 News.

The Browns did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment.

In a written statement released Sunday, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said: “We have done extensive investigative, legal and reference work over the past several months to provide us with the appropriate information needed to make an informed decision about pursuing him and moving forward with him as our quarterback. Deshaun has been among the very best at the position and he understands the work needed to re-establish himself on and off the field in Cleveland. We are confident that he will make positive contributions to our team and community as we support his return to football.”

Watson faces potential discipline by the NFL under its personal conduct policy. The league is investigating the case.

“Any transaction would have no [effect] on the NFL’s ongoing and comprehensive investigation of the serious allegations against Deshaun Watson,” the league said in a statement through a spokesman Friday. “Nor would it affect his status under the Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Personal Conduct Policy. If the league’s investigation determines that Watson violated the Personal Conduct Policy, discipline may be imposed pursuant to the policy and the CBA.”

Watson did not play last season. The NFL left him eligible to play, but the Texans placed him on their game-day inactive list on a weekly basis.

The Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers also pursued a potential deal for the quarterback before Watson decided to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to facilitate the deal with the Browns. All four teams had meetings with Watson during the deliberations.