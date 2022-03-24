The Sweet 16 it was this year, with a No. 1 seed in the West Region whose limits began to show across the battle with the deserving No. 4-seed Hogs, a bunch so resourceful it wins even when it can’t shoot. Those limits showed even more acutely when foul trouble visited the 7-foot freshman Chet Holmgren, with a second foul at 8:02 of the first half and a fourth at 8:36 of the second. He had to return two minutes later the second time because things had grown dire.

He finally fouled out with 3:29 left, on yet another drive by the bold senior Arkansas point guard JD Notae, who shot and shot without shyness or remorse toward 29 shots in the game.

He even made nine.

He scored 21 points the slow way.

His program, as it happens, is the one going to a second straight Elite Eight.

Sometimes the game seemed to feature the ghost of Holmgren, as when Arkansas (28-8) helped itself to drives it might not have enjoyed had the tower been present to alter them. In truth, though, the Zags (28-4) left the dance because their offense looked muddled, the Hogs made scoring a chore, and their point guard reeled.

That point guard, senior Andrew Nembhard, whose leadership, 40 minutes, 23 points and five assists proved essential in a second-round scare carried with Memphis, played 40 minutes again but with 2-for-11 shooting and five turnovers to glare about his seven rebounds and three assists. The offense further clunked with 5-for-21 from three-point range, one of the makes on a Nembhard heave with 14 seconds left that briefly made the score 68-65. And a team that shot 52.7 from the field through the year shot 37.5, with 24-for-64 and thud.

So again it became a matter of hanging on, just as it had in the second round when the nation’s most successful tournament team in wins (22) since 2015 had to hyperventilate from a 43-31 deficit to an 82-78 win against Memphis. Gonzaga couldn’t hang on this time as its defeat looked legitimate, against a team resourceful enough to win its second-round game with New Mexico State despite shooting 27.5 percent (14-for-51).

All the while, Notae shot and shot, as the Hogs’ run from a 43-42 lead to a 59-50 lead with 6:38 left came in fine drips by committee. Stanley Umude scored from the baseline, Trey Wade forged a steal and a racing fast-break basket ahead of a chasing Holmgren, Au’Diese Toney knocked in a Notae miss, Toney got a three-point play with an assist from Davonte Davis and with Holmgren’s fourth foul, Jaylin Williams hit one from the lane, Wade hit a 12-footer from the baseline and, finally, Notae banged in a three.