What you need to read on international soccer

In the thin air of Mexico City, at a fabled and forbidding Estadio Azteca, the U.S. men’s national team faces a bitter rival with a chance to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Brenden Aaronson becomes the latest USMNT player to be struck by injury, bringing the total to five who will be missing for the final round of qualifying.

USMNT defender Sergiño Dest, a first-squad player for global power Barcelona, leaves Europa League match early and will miss the final round of World Cup qualifying.

Ashley Hatch and Trinity Rodman are among the newcomers on the SheBelieves Cup roster after Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and others were passed over.

Some of the biggest stars of the U.S. women’s national team publicly criticized the U.S. Soccer Federation in the wake of allegations of abuse against male NWSL coaches.

The ambitions of the U.S. men’s and women’s national soccer teams will overlap during a few vital months and carry enormous consequences.

A group of American investors says it plans to purchase an English soccer team and rely on advanced analytics and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to create a new model of sports team ownership.

Read more soccer news.