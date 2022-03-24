NORTH MACEDONIA!!! ONE OF THE GREAT UPSETS OF ALL TIME 🤯— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 24, 2022
AS IT STANDS, ITALY ARE OUT OF THE WORLD CUP! pic.twitter.com/DBRBcUhZC5
North Macedonia, which gained independence amid the dissolution of Yugoslavia in 1991, has a population of just over 2 million, considerably less than Rome alone. The Balkan nation will play Portugal on Tuesday with a chance to qualify for the World Cup for the first time.
Italy, meanwhile, will spend another four years trying to get back to a tournament in which it historically has been highly successful. The Azzurri have won the World Cup four times, second only to Brazil and tied with Germany, and they have twice been runners-up. Before 2018, the last time Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup was 1958.
In between the two recent failures on the world stage, Italy won the 2020 European championship, a triumph that only serves to underscore how improbable Thursday’s result was. In fact, the country had never before lost a World Cup qualifying match at home; it entered the day with a 48-0-11 record.
Italy was forced into the World Cup qualifying playoff because its 4-0-4 record was only good enough for second place behind Switzerland in its original UEFA qualifying group. Italy put pressure on North Macedonia for much of the game, earning 16 corner kicks to zero for the visitors, but could not get anything past goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski, who made five saves. Italy had 65 percent of the possession in the match, and 32 shots to North Macedonia’s four.