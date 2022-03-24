The D.C. native attended Central High School, played at Virginia Wesleyan University and held the position of head coach at Howard from 2010-19.
“I’m excited about coming back home,” Nickelberry said in a statement released by Georgetown. “I grew up in D.C. and I, like so many others, was a Georgetown fan. I am ready to hit the ground running and help Coach Ewing achieve his goals of restoring Georgetown Basketball to national prominence.
“The D.C. area has always been good to me and my career and I am excited to be able to recruit locally as well as nationally because Georgetown is, and always will be, a national brand.”
Nickelberry is the only staff change that has been announced, though assistants Robert Kirby and Akbar Waheed are no longer listed online with the rest of the staff.
While at LSU, Nickelberry contributed to putting together top 10 recruiting classes in the last two seasons.
Georgetown’s 2022 class is No. 49 in the country, according to recruiting site 247Sports. Ewing’s top-ranked class came in 2021 at No. 16 and was the only time he constructed a class ranked in the top 30.
“I have confidence that he will have an immediate impact in his role as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator,” Coach Patrick Ewing said in the statement. “He has strong local and national ties and has showcased his ability to bring in top-level talent.”
The Hoyas finished last season with 21 straight losses and went winless in Big East play. Their last victory came against Howard on Dec. 15.