March Madness continues Thursday with four Sweet 16 games from the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Gonzaga and Arkansas get things started with the day’s first tip-off at 7:09 p.m. Eastern in the West Region. Villanova and Michigan will play at 7:29 p.m. in the South Region.

In the late games, Coach Mike Krzyzewski will continue his final NCAA tournament run as Duke takes on Texas Tech around 9:39 p.m. The second game from the South Region will feature Arizona and Houston around 9:59 p.m.

The other four men’s Sweet 16 games will be played Friday in the Midwest and East regions. The women’s tournament will continue Friday, with half the regional semifinals taking place from the Spokane and Greensboro regions.

Follow along for live updates and highlights from March Madness.

What to know about the Sweet 16