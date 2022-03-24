The other four men’s Sweet 16 games will be played Friday in the Midwest and East regions. The women’s tournament will continue Friday, with half the regional semifinals taking place from the Spokane and Greensboro regions.
What to know about the Sweet 16
The miracle of Saint Peter’s: How Jersey City produced the most unlikely Sweet 16 teamReturn to menu
A tiny Jesuit commuter school squeezed into a few blocks of a hardscrabble New York City suburb, Saint Peter’s last weekend became the most improbable Sweet 16 team in NCAA men’s basketball tournament history. It upset No. 2 seed Kentucky and No. 7 Murray State, earning the 15th-seeded Peacocks a 90-mile trip down the New Jersey Turnpike to Philadelphia, where Friday night they will face No. 3 seed Purdue.
In the opening rounds, America discovered senior forward KC Ndefo’s defensive menace, Coach Shaheen Holloway’s unmistakable Queens swagger and junior sharpshooter Doug Edert’s scraggily glorious mustache. The campus has basked this week as the country started to learn more about the school.
“For a lot of students who are at Saint Peter’s, they love the experience, the education,” Saint Peter’s President Eugene Cornacchia said in an interview. “But I think a part of them always thought, ‘I wish we were better known.’ Well, now everybody knows who we are.”
The school website crashed Thursday night as Saint Peter’s played Kentucky. When tickets for the round of 16 went on sale Saturday, that site crashed, too, and the school’s allotment still sold out in 41 minutes. Saint Peter’s sold $40,000 in merchandise out of the bookstore, where the shelves empty soon after they fill. Online apparel orders have come from every corner of the country.
Final four odds after a wild opening weekendReturn to menu
South Region
There are two dynamics shaping how this region will shake out, causing Villanova’s chances to improve and Arizona’s chances to decline. The first is the presence of No. 11 Michigan. The Wolverines, despite being seven-point underdogs, took down No. 3 Tennessee to advance to their fifth straight Sweet 16. The second is the progress of No. 5 Houston, which is playing closer to its strong season-long performance than its middling seed. The Cougars were the eighth-best team this season, per the consensus rankings, and the second-best team in the nation per Pomeroy — a puzzling résumé for a No. 5 seed.
For Villanova, facing a No. 11 seed — even one as good as Michigan — improved its chances of reaching the Final Four from 15 to 29 percent, and Arizona’s chances dipped slightly from 38 to 33 percent. Houston’s chances almost doubled. Michigan has a better chance to reach the Final Four than it did on Selection Sunday, but the Wolverines remain at just 8 percent, so they’re still a serious long shot.
West Region
The status quo has barely changed. The top four seeds — No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 4 Arkansas — advanced to the Sweet 16, prompting little movement in their respective chances. The betting markets are also not anticipating much turmoil this weekend. Gonzaga is an 8½-point favorite over Arkansas, and Texas Tech is a one-point favorite over Duke.
What to know from the first two roundsReturn to menu
In its return to complete, boisterous form, the first weekend of the NCAA tournament delivered a Sweet 16 with both the expected and the stunning.
On one hand, Duke, North Carolina, UCLA and Kansas are some of the most blue-blooded programs in college basketball. On the other, Iowa State and Miami will play Friday in Chicago, a matchup that ensures at least one double-digit seed will reach the Elite Eight. And of course there are the small but mighty Peacocks of Saint Peter’s. Here is what to know: