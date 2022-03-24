South Region

There are two dynamics shaping how this region will shake out, causing Villanova’s chances to improve and Arizona’s chances to decline. The first is the presence of No. 11 Michigan. The Wolverines, despite being seven-point underdogs, took down No. 3 Tennessee to advance to their fifth straight Sweet 16. The second is the progress of No. 5 Houston, which is playing closer to its strong season-long performance than its middling seed. The Cougars were the eighth-best team this season, per the consensus rankings, and the second-best team in the nation per Pomeroy — a puzzling résumé for a No. 5 seed.

For Villanova, facing a No. 11 seed — even one as good as Michigan — improved its chances of reaching the Final Four from 15 to 29 percent, and Arizona’s chances dipped slightly from 38 to 33 percent. Houston’s chances almost doubled. Michigan has a better chance to reach the Final Four than it did on Selection Sunday, but the Wolverines remain at just 8 percent, so they’re still a serious long shot.

West Region