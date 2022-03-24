Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career isn’t ending just yet after the second-seeded Blue Devils rallied to defeat No. 3 Texas Tech, 78-73, on Thursday in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The Blue Devils advanced to face Arkansas after the Razorbacks upset No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga, 74-68, in the other West Region semifinal. No. 2 seed Villanova avoided the same fate in the South Region with a 63-55 win over No. 11 Michigan. Arizona closed the night by becoming the latest top seed to fall, losing, 72-60, to Houston in the South Region.

The other four men’s Sweet 16 games will be played Friday in the Midwest and East regions. The women’s tournament will continue Friday, with half the regional semifinals taking place from the Spokane and Greensboro regions.

Continue reading for Thursday’s highlights from March Madness.

What to know about the Sweet 16