The other four men’s Sweet 16 games will be played Friday in the Midwest and East regions. The women’s tournament will continue Friday, with half the regional semifinals taking place from the Spokane and Greensboro regions.
Continue reading for Thursday’s highlights from March Madness.
What to know about the Sweet 16
No. 5 Houston makes life miserable for No. 1 Arizona
On a night when top seeds bottomed out, No. 5 Houston knocked off No. 1 Arizona, 72-60. The Wildcats followed Gonzaga, the No. 1 seed in the West Region, out of the NCAA tournament on Thursday.
Arizona, the top seed in the South Region, never held the lead against the Cougars, who are now one win away from reaching the Final Four for the second year in a row. Sophomore guard Jamal Shead hit a number of big shots and notched game highs of 21 points and six assists to help Houston’s cause.
DOWN GOES ANOTHER 1️⃣-SEED!— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 25, 2022
Houston DOMINATES Arizona all night and they are going to their second straight Elite 8! pic.twitter.com/SMhdIc8PBt
Arizona star Bennedict Mathurin, the Pac-12 player of the year, was unable to summon the brilliance he displayed in a remarkable overtime win over TCU in the Wildcats’ previous game. Versus the Cougars, Mathurin missed his first six shots and ended up making just 4 of 14 for 15 points. Another sophomore guard for Arizona, Dalen Terry, led his team with 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting.
Senior guard Kyler Edwards added 19 points for Houston. The Cougars entered the game third in the nation in scoring defense at 59.0 points allowed, and they made life miserable for an Arizona offense that was third in Division I at 84.6 points per game.
Houston will face No. 2 Villanova, which defeated 11th-seeded Michigan earlier in the evening. Gonzaga was ousted by fourth-seeded Arkansas. With Baylor having been toppled earlier in the tournament, the only No. 1 seed left is Kansas in the Midwest.
No. 2 Duke keeps Mike Krzyzewski from retirement with win over Texas Tech
Mike Krzyzewski isn’t done quite yet. The soon-to-retire Duke coach was granted at least one more game by his second-seeded Blue Devils, who defeated third-seeded Texas Tech, 78-73, in their West Region semifinal in San Francisco.
It was a hard-fought victory for Duke, which trailed the Red Raiders for much of the game and was down two with three minutes left. Duke’s star freshman, forward Paolo Banchero, then made a crucial three-point shot, which was followed by two jumpers from sophomore guard Jeremy Roach in a 7-0 Blue Devils run.
Texas Tech didn’t go quietly at that point, and Duke needed two free throws from freshman AJ Griffin with 12.9 seconds left to keep its determined foe at arms’ length. After a Red Raiders miss, Banchero hit one more free throw for the final margin.
Duke moves on to an Elite Eight matchup with No. 4 Arkansas, which ousted overall No. 1 seed Gonzaga. Krzyzewski will be coaching in the Elite Eight for an NCAA-record 17th time. The 75-year-old legend now has 100 wins in the NCAA tournament and 1,201 over his career.
Banchero, expected to be a high pick in this year’s NBA draft, led his team with 22 points. Every Duke starter scored in double figures as the team got just two points from its bench.
Texas Tech senior forward Bryson Williams paced his squad with 21 points.
Halftime: Houston 34, Arizona 28
Fifth-seeded Houston took a 34-28 lead against No. 1 Arizona into halftime of their South Region semifinal matchup in San Antonio.
Coming off an exceedingly hard-fought win in overtime over No. 8 TCU on Sunday, the Wildcats might have been still feeling the effects a few days later. Pac-12 player of the year Bennedict Mathurin, whose scintillating play down the stretch of the previous game helped Arizona prevail, missed his first six shots against Houston and finished with five points.
The Cougars, coming off a less stressful win over fourth-seeded Illinois and looking to reach the Final Four for the second year in a row, got between three and six points from all seven players who took the floor against the Wildcats. Houston hit just 3 of 12 three-point shots but made 10 of 17 from inside the arc. By contrast, Arizona missed 11 of its 14 two-point attempts. The Cougars lead the nation in scoring defense at 59.0 points allowed.
Sophomore guard Dalen Terry led the Wildcats with eight points. The winner faces No. 2 Villanova, which dispatched 11th-seeded Michigan, in the Elite Eight.
Halftime: Texas Tech 33, Duke 29
In what could be Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final game, his No. 2 Blue Devils trailed third-seeded Texas Tech, 33-29, in their West Region semifinal in San Francisco.
Senior forward Kevin Obanor led the Red Raiders with eight points. Three other starters, including leading scorer Bryson Williams, had at least six points.
GOODNESS. Terrence Shannon Jr. can ATTACK the rim. pic.twitter.com/Y8qGtoyaPy— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 25, 2022
Duke’s star freshman, forward Paolo Banchero, led all scorers with 11 points. Duke got off to a shaky start, trailing 10-2 after 4½ minutes, but managed to tie the game at 12 on Banchero’s three-point play. The Blue Devils then held a 24-22 lead with under eight minutes to go before going scoreless for over five minutes of game time. The Red Raiders ended the half on an 11-5 run.
The 75-year-old Krzyzewski is coming off his 1,200th career win, extending his record total, and is looking to get his 100th in the NCAA tournament. Texas Tech Coach Mark Adams is in his first year in that role.
The winner has an Elite Eight date with No. 4 Arkansas, which upset Gonzaga, the tournament’s top overall seed, earlier in the evening.
What to watch for in Arizona-Houston
South Region (San Antonio)
No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 5 Houston
9:59 p.m. Eastern, TBS
Winner faces: No. 2 Villanova or No. 11 Michigan
Clearly under-seeded by the NCAA tournament selection committee, the Cougars are one of only three Sweet 16 teams to win both of their first two NCAA tournament games by double digits (Purdue and Villanova are the others), and 10 of their past 11 overall victories came by at least 10 points. The Wildcats, meanwhile, needed overtime to get past TCU on Sunday night and now have a pretty quick turnaround after what had to be a draining victory. Big-game coaching experience might make the difference here: Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd is coaching in only his third career NCAA tournament game, while Houston’s Kelvin Sampson is making his 18th NCAA tournament appearance.
No. 2 Villanova holds off Michigan to reach Elite Eight
Villanova is back in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2018, when it went on to beat Michigan for the national championship in San Antonio. On Thursday, the Wolverines once again stood in the way of the No. 2 Wildcats in San Antonio, and again Villanova was up to the task in a rugged, 63-55 triumph.
Villanova’s trio of Jermaine Samuels, Collin Gillespie — both of whom were on that 2018 squad — and Justin Moore led the way with a combined 49 points, nearly as many as No. 11 Michigan scored as a team. The Wildcats will square off with the winner of a South Region matchup between No. 1 Arizona and No. 5 Houston, who play later tonight.
The Wildcats are advancing to the #Elite8 for the third time in the last six tournaments! 🔥@NovaMBB #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/oRjK4oUebP— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 25, 2022
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan’s leading scorer, and senior guard DeVante Jones paced their team with 15 and 14 points, respectively, but they combined to shoot 11 of 30 from the field. Dickinson also had 15 rebounds.
Michigan was looking to reach the Elite Eight for a second straight year and fifth time in the past nine years, but it cost itself points by making just 7 of 14 free throws.
Villanova is now 8-0 in the month of March and has won 22 of 25 games.
No. 4 Arkansas upsets top-seeded Gonzaga
Before this year, the Arkansas men’s basketball team had only once knocked off the top-ranked squad in the country. Now the Razorbacks have accomplished the feat twice in the past two months, and the latest upset has them in the Elite Eight after ousting the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
Fourth-seeded Arkansas got to the loose balls and pressured Gonzaga into all sorts of errant shooting in a 74-68 win Thursday in a West Region semifinal game in San Francisco.
The Bulldogs were left to ponder yet another season filled with so much success — and ultimate disappointment. Gonzaga has yet to win a national title despite earning a one seed in the tournament for three straight seasons and four times in the past five years.
The leading scorer for Arkansas, senior guard JD Notae, again paced his team with 21 points. He needed 29 shots to get there, however, hitting nine, and the Razorbacks made just 39.4 percent of their field goal attempts.
Gonzaga helped the Razorbacks’ cause by missing a number of open looks en route to a 37.5 field goal percentage, including 23.8 percent from three-point range. The Bulldogs also committed 15 turnovers to eight for Arkansas. Star forward Drew Timme led Gonzaga with 25 points, while heralded freshman center Chet Holmgren fouled out after scoring 11 points, all in the second half.
Arkansas moves on to play the winner of a game later tonight between No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Texas Tech.
What to watch for in Duke-Texas Tech
West Region (San Francisco)
No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Texas Tech
9:39 p.m. Eastern, CBS
Winner faces: No. 1 Gonzaga or No. 4 Arkansas
Blue Devils Coach Mike Krzyzewski looks to stave off retirement for at least one more game against the Red Raiders and their stingy defense, which allowed an average of 57.5 points over their first two NCAA tournament games and ranks first nationally in defensive efficiency. But the Blue Devils are fourth in offensive efficiency and shot a combined 54.4 percent in NCAA tournament wins over Cal State Fullerton and Michigan State. Duke scored 44 of its 85 points against the Spartans in the paint, but Texas Tech’s defense is designed to force opponents into taking bad outside shots; Notre Dame managed only 10 points in the paint against the Red Raiders in the second round.
Halftime: Villanova 31, Michigan 28
No. 2 Villanova held a 31-28 lead against No. 11 Michigan at halftime of their South Region semifinal game in San Antonio.
Three players — senior guard Collin Gillespie, the two-time Big East player of the year, junior guard Justin Moore and senior forward Jermaine Samuels — combined for all but one of the Wildcats’ points. The Wolverines were more accurate than Villanova from the field (46.2 percent to 37.9) and beyond the arc (42.9-31.3) but hurt themselves at the free throw line, where they missed five of six attempts.
Sophomore center Hunter Dickinson, Michigan’s leading scorer, led his team with eight points but had to leave the floor after picking up his second foul with under four minutes to go. Senior guard DeVante Jones chipped in with seven points.
Michigan trailed at halftime in both its first two NCAA tournament games, which turned into Wolverine wins against higher-seeded foes, No. 6 Colorado State and then third-seeded Tennessee. The last time the Wildcats played in San Antonio, they beat Michigan in the 2018 national championship game.
The winner moves on to face No. 1 Arizona and No. 5 Houston, who play later tonight.
Halftime: Arkansas 32, Gonzaga 29
Another sluggish start for No. 1 Gonzaga resulted in a 32-29 halftime deficit to No. 4 Arkansas in their West Region semifinal game in San Francisco.
Senior guard JD Notae, the Razorbacks’ leading scorer on the season, paced his team Thursday with 10 points on 5-of-14 shooting. Both sides struggled to put the ball in the hoop; Arkansas ended the half with a 35.9 field goal percentage while Gonzaga had a mark of 35.3.
The Bulldogs also turned the ball over nine times, to five for their tough-minded opponents. Three Gonzaga starters had eight points apiece, including star forward Drew Timme, but heralded freshman center Chet Holmgren was scoreless and sent to the bench after picking up his second foul midway through the half.
Three other starters for Arkansas scored at least four points in the half. Gonzaga, which struggled to distance itself from 16th-seeded Georgia State and ninth-seeded Memphis in its first two games, took leads of 5-0, 16-10 and 27-19 against Arkansas but couldn’t hold them.
The winner plays the victor of a game later tonight between No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Texas Tech.
The best photos from the NCAA men's basketball tournament
Here are some of the best images from March Madness.
What to watch for in Villanova-Michigan
South Region (San Antonio)
No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 11 Michigan
7:29 p.m. Eastern, TBS
Winner faces: No. 1 Arizona or No. 5 Houston
A double-digit seed has taken down a No. 2 seed in the Sweet 16 only three times in 17 attempts since 1985 (2021, 2017 and 1986). The Wildcats are the top free throw-shooting in Division I (82.6 percent) and made 28 of 32 foul shots over their first two March Madness games. The Wolverines barely made the tournament as one of the final at-large teams selected but now is one of only two Big Ten teams remaining after nine received berths. Michigan trailed at halftime in both of its NCAA tournament games but outscored Colorado State and Tennessee by an average of 16 points in the second halves of those games. Wolverines starting point guard DeVante’ Jones, who didn’t play against Colorado State because of concussion protocols and missed the second half against Tennessee, looks on track to play Thursday after returning to practice this week.
What to watch for in Gonzaga-Arkansas
West Region (San Francisco)
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Arkansas
7:09 p.m. Eastern, CBS
Winner faces: No. 2 Duke or No. 3 Texas Tech
Arkansas made only 3 of 16 three-point attempts in its second-round win over New Mexico State and is the worst-shooting team from long range remaining in the tournament. This likely will pose problems against a Gonzaga team that leads the nation in defensive effective field goal percentage, which takes into account the fact that three-pointers are worth more than two-pointers. The Razorbacks also will be at a significant height disadvantage against the Bulldogs’ big-man duo of 7-footer Chet Holmgren and 6-10 Drew Timme: 6-10 forward Jaylin Williams is Arkansas’ only rotational player taller than 6-7. The Razorbacks will look to grind things out, just as they did in holding New Mexico State to 48 points, but Gonzaga ranks No. 1 nationally in offensive efficiency and averages 87.8 points per game.
Gonzaga's Drew Timme is an NCAA basketball throwback
Blunt, real and recognizable, Gonzaga’s Drew Timme might just have a distinction among the thousands of college basketball players. If pollsters bothered to poll Americans about whom they can recognize in a sport whose stars stop by not even for cups of coffee but for gulps, he might win the survey even if he might not grab a majority.
For three seasons he has been around Gonzaga, thus around the top and around the TV cameras, his visibility steep enough that even his mustache became a sensation and then, like most sensations, a cliche. Hell, he’s already 21, even. Fellow citizens might recognize him even if they don’t scrutinize their brackets enough to know about the road fork he faced Saturday night.
Way back then five days ago, at halftime against Memphis, he might have exited the college game in the kind of second-round rudeness that leaves teams forgotten. As savants know by now, he corralled his teammates at halftime against Memphis and gave that little talk about playing like it’s their last game ever, and Gonzaga breathed on through from a 12-point deficit to an 82-78 finish in one of the games of the tournament thus far.