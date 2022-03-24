A double-digit seed has taken down a No. 2 seed in the Sweet 16 only three times in 17 attempts since 1985 (2021, 2017 and 1986). The Wildcats are the top free throw-shooting in Division I (82.6 percent) and made 28 of 32 foul shots over their first two March Madness games. The Wolverines barely made the tournament as one of the final at-large teams selected but now is one of only two Big Ten teams remaining after nine received berths. Michigan trailed at halftime in both of its NCAA tournament games but outscored Colorado State and Tennessee by an average of 16 points in the second halves of those games. Wolverines starting point guard DeVante’ Jones, who didn’t play against Colorado State because of concussion protocols and missed the second half against Tennessee, looks on track to play Thursday after returning to practice this week.