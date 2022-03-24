Yeah, okay, it looked a lot like an Opening Day lineup.

César Hernández 2B

Juan Soto RF

Nelson Cruz DH

Josh Bell 1B

Keibert Ruiz C

Lane Thomas LF

Alcides Escobar SS

Maikel Franco 3B

Victor Robles CF

Some quick questions include, though are not limited to: Should Hernández lead off after posting a .308 on-base percentage last season? Do the Nationals have better options there? (If your answer is Thomas, consider whether a 45-game sample is enough to forget why the St. Louis Cardinals discarded him for Jon Lester at the trade deadline.) And in what’s expected to be a rebuilding year, does it make sense to play the 35-year-old Escobar over 21-year-old Luis García at short, as Martinez seems set to do?

All fair. All worth answering at some point. But what stood out most Wednesday was Soto batting second in front of Cruz. Martinez seems to believe the 23-year-old star should hit there. A few hours before the exhibition, he told reporters that he’s in the process of convincing Soto the No. 2 spot is the place for him. He even gave a window into his pitch.

“I got to sell him on it,” Martinez said. “He likes hitting third. I think he thinks by getting those two guys on, he has more chances [to drive runners in].”

According to the team’s research, there were 14 times last season when Soto would have had an extra at-bat if he were hitting second instead of third. And by Martinez’s count, seven of the past 10 winners of the MVP award had a majority of their plate appearances in that spot. That list includes Mike Trout, Freddie Freeman and Christian Yelich in his monster season for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018.

Those players were not MVPs because they batted second. They batted second because they were MVP candidates, which is really the crux of Martinez’s argument. Modern baseball thinking says you put your best hitter after your leadoff man. One element of that is the simple fact that he’ll get more plate appearances across the season than most teammates. (It’s still beneficial to have a high-on-base-percentage guy at the top; if he can run, even better.) Another element is that studies show No. 2 hitters have the most chances to affect the final score of a game.

Batting orders are better at fueling debates than predicting outcomes. It will matter more, for example, if Hernández is around his career OBP of .345 than if Soto or someone else follows him. But one of Martinez’s biggest tasks is maximizing Soto’s production and getting him more pitches to hit. With the latter, Washington hopes signing Cruz, a feared power bat, will lower the near-35-percent walk rate Soto had in the final two months of 2021. And bumping Soto up has a domino effect, giving more at-bats to Cruz and Bell than a “traditional” table-setter such as Thomas or Escobar.

As for selling Soto on it, he seemed amenable Wednesday, and any of his initial hesitancy feels justified. He has been an all-galaxy talent while batting third or fourth in 310 of his 455 starts to date. But the Nationals’ new roster construction adds more legitimacy to the idea. A year ago, former hitting coach Kevin Long pushed for Soto to bat second and be protected by shortstop Trea Turner, who was unquestionably the club’s second-best hitter. But Martinez eventually wanted to bat Turner first — once Robles had his brief chance in the spot — and Turner’s speed sometimes deterred them from putting Soto second.

The Nationals were afraid of Soto taking away Turner’s ability to steal, since they wouldn’t want opposing pitchers to have an empty base, setting up an opportunity to walk Soto. The Nationals were flexible, trying a bunch of different looks with Soto behind Turner before Turner was shipped to the Los Angeles Dodgers. But Hernández, Martinez’s preferred leadoff man for a weakened order, has stolen just 10 bases since the start of 2019. With Soto, Cruz and Bell, the lineup’s strength is its middle-of-the-order pop, which Soto could both initiate and benefit from in the two-hole.

“I’ve been talking to [Cruz]; I’ve been talking to [hitting coach Darnell Coles] about that. We’ve been thinking on it. I think it’s a good way,” Soto said. “We’re going to start working on it here in spring training to see how it’s going to work for the future … to get used to it … start seeing more pitches, start getting ready earlier and all that stuff. And it gets me a couple more at-bats. So right now, I feel good and we’ll see how it goes.”