“Honestly,” Robles said, “no.”

Honestly, thanks for the honesty. The season was hard to endure. It’s painful to look back on. Let’s not make it into something it wasn’t.

Robles’s regression wasn’t the reason for the Washington Nationals’ regression as an organization, but it didn’t help. It was also emblematic of a franchise reset that continues into this season. In 2019, he was the reliable, electric, 22-year-old center fielder on a team that won the World Series. By the end of 2021, he was reduced to a shell of himself in ability and attitude, having moped his way through 107 games before ending up as a minor leaguer. He celebrated his 24th birthday as a Rochester Red Wing. He had to restore both his offense and his attitude.

Forgetting that? No, that’s not easy.

“It’s a little difficult with the situation that happened,” Robles said through an interpreter Wednesday morning outside the clubhouse at the Nationals’ complex in nearby West Palm Beach. “But this is a business, and that’s a part of the business. And, you know, I felt like it needed to be done. I definitely feel a lot better after the process . . . I went through and how I basically mentally took it in.”

Three weeks before Opening Day, the only certainty about the Nationals is that to get back even to the fringes of contention, a grocery list of items must work out perfectly. Tops on that list: a return to health of right-hander Stephen Strasburg and a return to form of left-hander Patrick Corbin. TBD on both of those, though Corbin looked sharp over four scoreless innings in a 3-2 loss to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

But what if Robles, too, rediscovers himself? For General Manager Mike Rizzo, that would be akin to making a trade — without giving up any assets. For the past two seasons, center field been a wasteland for the Nationals. The position produced a .663 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, better than just three other teams. The situation spiraled so much that Lane Thomas — a throwaway who hit .172 in 84 games for St. Louis before being acquired in a trade for lefty Jon Lester — became a better option for Washington.

And yet here, there is an acknowledgment that the player with the higher upside is Robles. Even as Robles went 0 for 2 on Wednesday and is now hitless in his first six spring at-bats, know this: If Thomas starts the season as Washington’s center fielder, and Robles is either on the bench or in the minors, then the Nationals aren’t lined up to be the best version of themselves.

“I talked to him early in my office,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “I reiterated that I want him to be the center fielder, but you have to do all the little things right.”

The little things are important, and we’ll get to them. But start with the big things. Robles’s trajectory is striking. In what amounted to a 66-game tryout in 2018, he hit .288 and had a .525 slugging percentage. The reasons those who assemble prospect lists had always salivated over him were obvious. The next year, he was the starting center fielder and a mainstay, hitting .255 and slugging .419. In the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, those numbers fell further: .220 average, .315 slugging percentage.

And, finally, what has to be the nadir: a 107-game stint in 2021 in which he hit .203, slugged an anemic .295 and was thrown out on six of 14 stolen base attempts. Those are the numbers on a spreadsheet, and they are a leading reason for his demotion. But there was something else missing, on the field and in the clubhouse: a smile.

“Enjoy myself and have fun out there,” Robles said of his objectives. “I think the key to it is just go out there and have fun. I feel like if I do that, everything will fall in place.”

Some of this, though, can’t just fall into place. Robles must force it into place. His belief in his own athletic ability too frequently has him making infuriating errors — say, throwing to third base in a desperate attempt to get an out he had no chance to get rather than hitting the cutoff man or throwing to second to keep the double play in order. So his reset isn’t just at the plate, where he is adjusting with a slightly wider stance, a lower hand position — and building off his 23-game stint in Rochester, where he hit .301 with a .936 OPS. It’s also in his head with a basic understanding of specific baseball situations.

“When he gets in the game, sometimes things speed up on him,” Martinez said. “And we have to tell him: ‘Hey, just slow it down. Understand what you need to do right now.’ . . . I told him: ‘The thing about it is, you need to be a situational baseball player. A guy on second base, no outs — is it a good time to bunt? I have to get the guy over to third base. When to steal. And the other thing [is] just throw the ball to the right base.’ ”

Anyone who has sat on their couch and screamed at the TV as Robles missed the cutoff man would love to have a stat that would make outfielders more aware as to how often their poor choices lead to extra runs. Well, you folks are in luck.

“I will keep that stat,” Martinez said Wednesday. New first base coach Eric Young, who also will be in charge of the outfielders and coach base running, has come up with a system in which the outfielders will be updated monthly on how they’re performing in a variety of categories: “How many holds they had, whether they had an assist, whether or not they hit the cutoff man, how quick they got to the ball,” Martinez said.

Robles has the tools, then, to put himself back together offensively. He is being provided the tools by the organization to make better decisions that help his team, not hurt it.

The Nationals have more long-term holes than they have long-term pieces. But it’s spring. If you can’t be optimistic now … well, then, why watch the season? Victor Robles isn’t being asked to be something he hasn’t been. If he only goes back to being what he once was, the Nationals have a surprising, in-house solution in center field. He knows it.