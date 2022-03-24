“I have a very good understanding of what we need to do to recruit this area and the type of guys that need to be on my staff,” Willard said at his introductory news conference Monday. “... My staff will reflect what this area is.”
Skinn coached at Ohio State last season, and before that, he spent three years with Willard at Seton Hall. Skinn also served as an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech from 2015 to 2018.
Perspective: Kevin Willard did fine work at Seton Hall. But at Maryland, ‘fine’ won’t be good enough.
“Coming back home to work at Maryland, a school I grew up just miles away from, is a dream come true for me,” Skinn said in a statement provided by the school. “Coach Willard is going to build something very special at Maryland. I can’t wait to get out and recruit the best kids in the DMV and around the country and help them develop into stars for the Terps.”
Willard is out recruiting this week as he begins to build his team for next season. The Terps could return key players, including starters Qudus Wahab, Donta Scott and Hakim Hart, as well as forward Julian Reese, who had a considerable role off the bench in his freshman season. There is often significant roster turnover when a new coach arrives, but so far, Maryland has only lost sophomore guard Marcus Dockery, who decided to transfer before Willard’s hiring and played sparingly the past two seasons. Dockery recently committed to continue his career at Howard. The Terps have five open scholarship spots for next season.
Willard admitted that he arrives amid atypical circumstances given Mark Turgeon’s departure in December. With regard to players transferring, he said, “if they’ve had their minds made up, it’s probably made up.” Willard has only met the team through a video call because the players are on spring break.
“It seems like they’re a really good group of young men,” Willard said. “They seemed eager [and] ready to get back on the court, so to me, that was a really great sign.”