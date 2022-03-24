On Thursday, the veteran running back expounded on his decision to return to Washington after initially agreeing to a deal with the Buffalo Bills.

“Much respect to the [Bills] organization,” he said. “You can’t ask for a better organization to be chosen by. But I had unfinished business in Washington. The way we left off, I felt like we were inclining. With my injury, I had things I wanted to prove in Washington. Washington is home.”

During the NFL’s two-day legal tampering period, in which free agents can agree to but not officially sign new deals, McKissic accepted an offer from the Buffalo Bills. He had said he hoped to stay in Washington, but the Commanders never made an offer in the first week of free agency.

After he agreed to terms with the Bills, the Commanders swooped in and matched, luring McKissic back.

“I made my decision based off where I wanted to be,” he said. “Like I said, Washington is home for me. I know Buffalo is a great organization, they’re doing some great things. But I feel like we can do great things here as well, and that was my whole thing. I made my decision off where I wanted to be.”

The turn of events drew the ire of Bills general manager Brandon Beane, who worked alongside Commanders Coach Ron Rivera and senior vice president of football administration Rob Rogers in Carolina.

“That was tough,” Beane told reporters in Buffalo last week. "...There were some things that went down with the other organization, which is painful. But they chose to do what they did and I couldn’t stop it.

“I’ve had it before where the agent has agreed with you on something and then someone else calls and says, ‘Hey, what if I add $1 million,’ or, ‘What if I do this, what if I guarantee this?’ Once you have an agreement, the agent is supposed to say it’s over. And this agent did that. And this agent told the other club it’s over. But the other club didn’t back off.”

When asked about it last week, Rivera declined to offer details, telling reporters to speak to McKissic and that “knowing that he wanted to come back, that was probably the biggest thing.”

McKissic admitted he was “a bit” surprised Washington hadn’t offered anything before the Bills did, but added: “It’s a business, and that’s the thing — you really can’t take anything personal in this business. ...I just sat back and I was patient. I was ready to do whatever it took to take care of my family.”

McKissic has been recovering from a concussion and neck injury that he suffered in Week 12 last year and said he expects to be ready for the start of offseason workouts. The seventh-year veteran became an integral part of Washington’s offense the last two seasons, and said he remains optimistic about the team’s potential.

“If you watch last year, we had a lot of guys go down,” he said. “And we also had a good period where we were doing great things. I feel like we were one of the hottest teams in our division at the time. A lot of guys went down and you can only go so far with that.”

Much of Washington’s success late in the season, when it won four consecutive games behind a prolific run game, was due to the offensive line.

Lucas’s return ensures Washington retains one of its top reserves and more versatile linemen who has finished each of the last two seasons as a fill-in starter.

“I’m excited. I’m excited to get back to work,” he said. “I’m excited to be back. I’m excited to be wanted back, if that makes sense.”

Washington expressed hope of retaining Lucas before the start of free agency, but he tested the open market and said he drew interest from “a few teams.”

“I feel like I picked up a good amount of traction,” he said. “More than I had in the past. But everybody was fakin’ and booty shakin’. Washington was the only one to come through.”

Lucas first signed with Washington in 2020 after previous stints with the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears. In his 28 total games (15 starts) with the Commanders, he’s split his time at left and right tackle, allowing 3.5 sacks and committing only one penalty.

In 2020, he started eight games on the left side after taking over for Geron Christian. Last year, Lucas was set to compete with rookie Sam Cosmi for a starting right tackle job, but he missed time in training camp after testing positive for the coronavirus. But as Cosmi dealt with injuries during the season, Lucas seamlessly filled in and started seven games at right tackle.

Washington’s line was one of its most consistent positional groups last season, despite a slew of injuries and health issues. Second-year running back Antonio Gibson topped 1,000 rushing yards and the team as a whole improved to 12th in the NFL in average rushing yards, up from 26th in 2020.

With Lucas, the O-line retains some consistency and familiarity. But it faces a new set of challenges with two new starters in the interior. Right guard Brandon Scherff signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency, and Andrew Norwell was signed to replace left guard Ereck Flowers, who was released for a $10 million salary-cap savings.

“I’m gonna be honest with you, I gonna miss my guys,” Lucas said. “I’m gonna miss Big E. I’m gonna miss Big Scherff. But [it’s a] ‘next guy up’ mentality. That’s what every season boils down to.”

When asked at season’s end his priorities in his next deal, Lucas said he was searching for “commitment,” shown by “acts of kindness and extending the wealth.”

On Thursday, Washington showed a bit of it.