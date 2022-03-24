That may have been the biggest worry of the night for the defending NBA champions, who cruised past the Washington Wizards, 114-102, despite missing reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee soreness) and Khris Middleton (wrist soreness). Jrue Holliday was the lone member of the Bucks’ big three left to steer his team. It turned out to be light work.

Holiday had a game-high 24 points, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc, to lead Milwaukee (46-27). The Bucks shot 51.9 percent from the field and made 16 of 35 from deep. The Wizards lost for the eighth time in 10 games.

Washington (30-42), coming off a stinging Monday-night loss in which it squandered a 23-point lead to the Houston Rockets, started flat. The Bucks raced out to a 32-13 first-quarter lead. Shooters’ shoulders slumped after every missed jumper — and there were a lot of missed jumpers at the start. The Wizards didn’t have their first touches in the paint until the final 90 seconds of the quarter.

They had a tough game of catch-up from there, and it didn’t matter that they won the second quarter by one point and kept the score closer in the third. The Bucks held a double-digit lead from the middle of the first quarter on, except for a 31-second period near the end of the game.

Ish Smith, coming off the bench, led a disorganized offense with 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Kristaps Porzingis had 16 points and nine rebounds. Rui Hachimura had 10 points and seven rebounds. as he started his third game in a row with Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis) out again.

Holiday finished with a double-double on 10-for-18 shooting and added 10 rebounds. Grayson Allen had 21 points on 7-for-10 shooting, including 5 of 7 from deep.

Here’s what else there is to know from Thursday’s loss:

Better bench

Washington’s bench has been quiet of late, scoring fewer than 30 points in each of the previous three games. Thursday was an improvement thanks to Smith’s performance and Deni Avdija, who had 12 points and four rebounds. Both of their scoring bursts came in the fourth quarter.

Anthony Gill added nine points. The Wizards’ second unit had 46 points total.

Satoransky foul

Milwaukee’s Allen has been involved in his fair share of controversial fouls in his pro and college career, but Thursday he was on the receiving end of an overly aggressive foul. Late in the third quarter as he turned to run back down court, Tomas Satoransky stuck his arm out, knocking the former Duke star to the ground. His foul was upgraded to a flagrant-1 upon review. It only made some Wizards fans online love him more.

That's the energy I wanna see from this team https://t.co/t6SVjeARP8 — #LetRuiCook (@KDotPleaseDrop) March 25, 2022

Welp, I will now go to war for Sato — Tim Henne (@timchenne) March 25, 2022

Public service. The ACC from 2014-2018 just collectively cheered. https://t.co/UFnTAsrVQd — Matt Modderno (@MattModderno) March 25, 2022

Kuzma’s status TBD