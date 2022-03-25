“What’s the best time?” she asked.

Scribner, caught somewhat off-guard, paused to scroll through his records before providing the information while at the same time curious about the freshman’s intentions.

“Thanks, I’m going to beat it,” Fudd said without a moment’s hesitation.

And she did, Scribner recalled, revealing a ruthless competitive fire belying an otherwise gracious temperament that made Fudd, one year later, the most coveted high school recruit in the country, beloved among her teammates.

The native of Arlington, Va., has ascended into the starting lineup this season for the second-seeded Huskies (27-5), who face No. 3 seed Indiana (24-8) Saturday afternoon in the NCAA tournament’s round of 16 in the Bridgeport Region.

The freshman left quite the imprint in pushing Connecticut to an NCAA record 28th straight regional semifinal, scoring seven points during the fourth quarter, including a pair of foul shots in the closing seconds, to spark a 52-47 win against No. 7 seed Central Florida.

“There’s not a lot of freshmen that the team is anxious to give the ball to with 10 seconds left to go make free throws,” Huskies Coach Geno Auriemma said. “And there’s not many freshmen that are anxious to go get it. Trust me, I’ve coached both. I know which ones run away, and I know which ones want the ball. The fact that that kid ran to the ball right away, and we all knew enough to give it to her, she’s not going to play like a freshman.”

Fudd also connected on a three-pointer early in the fourth quarter that provided the Huskies with an 11-point lead, harking back to innumerable moments in her high school career when St. John’s, in need of a basket or any other winning play, turned to one of the most decorated players of all-time to emerge from the national capital region.

Before she became the highest profile recruit from the DMV to play for the preeminent college program in the country, Fudd directed the Cadets to consecutive championships in the WCAC, considered perhaps the premier high school girls’ basketball league in the country, as a freshman and sophomore.

The Cadets lost in the WCAC semifinals when Fudd was injured as a junior, and the coronavirus pandemic scrapped her senior year.

Still, she ended her high school career as a two-time Washington Post All-Met Player of the Year, a three-time Gatorade D.C. player of the year and the Gatorade national player of the year in 2019, becoming the first sophomore to do so.

“She was so unfazed by all of it,” Scribner said. “She’s handled it; I mean all of the pressure and all of the attention and all of everything that came in high school, you couldn’t tell. She was just a great kid with a sweet, smiley face. She was a great teammate with an excellent personality and sense of humor.”

So devoted to forging chemistry within the locker room was Fudd that she would bring cupcakes to distribute after practice. But before sharing sweet treats with teammates, she would outwork everyone during drills and in intrasquad scrimmages, elevating the level of play throughout the roster.

Though Fudd frequently dazzled overflow crowds around the Washington metropolitan area, much of her success came amid the still of an empty gymnasium, where she remained for hours following practice to refine not just her shooting form but also footwork, release point and other technical components.

When the Cadets received a rare off day from practice, Fudd joined St. John’s athletes from other sports in the weight room, pushing herself to get stronger, knowing full well playing at the highest level of Division I would be far more demanding physically than in high school.

“The biggest adjustment, all the girls, I feel like they’re stronger for sure,” Fudd said of the transition from high school to college. “Also I think the IQ part of it, where in high school you would have teams that were good but weren’t as smart. I’ve learned a lot more on how to read the game that I didn’t necessarily need to know in high school because you could get away with being super skilled.”

A sizable portion of her indoctrination came from being the daughter of Katie Smrcka-Duffy Fudd and Tim Fudd, both exceptional college basketball players.

Smrcka-Duffy Fudd, a standout at Madison High School, is a member of the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame and was selected ACC freshman of the year at North Carolina State in 1997 before transferring to Georgetown.

Tim Fudd, a native of Falls Church, Va., played at American from 1991 through 1996, serving as team captain for two seasons.

Having parents who have been through the recruiting process made Fudd’s journey in that regard virtually seamless, although the next hurdle for her, according to Auriemma, will be unique to this generation of players because of name, image and likeness.

“That whole NIL craziness that everybody thought, you opened the floodgates, and now every kid that signs a scholarship, with the scholarship comes a monthly check,” Auriemma said. “And in reality it only affects a certain few players, and she’s one of them. …