Call it a test for the 23-year-old Cavalli. Just maybe don’t call it an audition quite yet.

“I like it. Let’s just say that: I like it,” Martinez said Friday when asked if the outing offered clarity on Cavalli’s chances of heading north with the Nationals in early April. “You know, he’ll get another start down here [in five days], or pitch in another game, and then we’ll see.

“He fit right in,” Martinez added on another question. “I told him you faced some good hitters and did well.”

A day earlier, Martinez told reporters Friday’s outing would give him a better idea if Cavalli could crack the Opening Day rotation. Yet once Cavalli logged 3⅓ innings in a 5-4 loss to the Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium, Martinez kept deflecting, offering a mix of Cavalli being a long shot and the decision not being made.

Cavalli has pitched only one professional season, during which he climbed from high-Class A to AAA and led the entire minor leagues in strikeouts. Realistically, he’ll begin this season with the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings, learning to use his high-90s fastball and secondary stuff in the strike zone. He logged a career-high 123⅓ total innings last summer. Before that, he topped out at 60⅓ for the University of Oklahoma, when he was still a two-way player.

But there have been internal discussions about pushing Cavalli despite limited experience, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. The Nationals’ rotation is already thinned by Stephen Strasburg’s ongoing recovery and Joe Ross being sidelined after a bone spur was removed from his elbow. And with Strasburg, Ross and Lucas Giolito — not to mention position players Juan Soto, Bryce Harper, Victor Robles, Luis García and Carter Kieboom — General Manager Mike Rizzo has a record of fast-tracking young players. None of them, though, cracked the roster coming out of camp.

Across those 56 pitches Friday, 34 of which were strikes, Cavalli struck out two in the first, yielded three runs on four consecutive hits in the second, then retired the side in order in the third. Arenado, his lone batter in the fourth, cracked a leadoff single to go with his leadoff double two innings earlier. Cavalli’s fastball nearly touched 99 mph. Asked if he expects to pitch in the majors this summer, he said yes and teased a shorter timeline.

“Yeah, 100 percent. I mean, that’s my dream, and I’ve worked my butt off to get to this point,” Cavalli said. “And I’ve still got a lot to learn. But I feel like I can go compete at that level right now, and I’m still learning, which is very exciting.”

“I love it. I really do,” Martinez said of Cavalli saying he could be in the majors soon. “The objective for those guys is to come up and to get the big leagues, right? You got to believe that you belong here. He does believe that.”

In that sideways second, Arenado led off with a double, Corey Dickerson followed with a single and Cavalli went ahead 1-2 against Paul DeJong. Back-to-back breaking balls got him there. Cavalli then tried to put DeJong away with a low-and-away slider, but DeJong stuck out his bat and flared it to right field. One run scored. Two more came in when Harrison Bader scorched a first-pitch fastball into the right-center gap.

To escape the jam, Cavalli picked off Bader at second and induced two groundouts. Working ahead in the first, Cavalli spun his breaking pitches away from the zone, fooling Dylan Carlson and Goldschmidt into swinging strikeouts. But falling behind in the second, he had to challenge with his fastball and paid a bit.

Even after his breakout 2021, the knock on Cavalli is that, as of now, he can’t get enough outs in the zone to excel in the majors. But he didn’t feel anxious to refute that Friday. If anything, zero walks showed a willingness to attack pro hitters, some of them All-Stars.

“The beautiful part about this game is it’s the same dimensions no matter who you’re facing. So I’m on the mound at 60 feet, 6 [inches], throwing to the catcher. I just threw a bullpen to Riley [Adams]. I felt like that. I was very comfortable,” Cavalli said. “Once that ball leaves your hand, you literally have no control of it. That’s something I’ve got to learn and, um, in the past it’s been a learning experiencing because I’m pretty new to this pitching thing. And I’m trying to get comfortable where … I’m sorry I lost my thought for a second. What was the question again? I’m so sorry.”

Why weren’t you rattled?