“There wasn’t much that didn’t go wrong,” defenseman Nick Jensen said.

The Capitals will look to reverse their fortunes Friday at Buffalo before returning home to play New Jersey on Saturday. The Sabres and Devils are well out of the postseason picture, but they have beaten a handful of ­contending teams recently.

“Everyone is dangerous this time of year,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said Wednesday. “Teams that are looking like they won’t make the playoffs, they look dangerous and carefree and are just playing for next year, playing loose.”

The Capitals have shown a tendency to struggle against teams below them in the standings, a trend they will try to break in the next two days. After Buffalo and New Jersey, Washington faces a stretch of heavyweights: Carolina, Minnesota, Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh and Boston.

“It’s games like Carolina that are easy to get up for,” Jensen said. “That is a playoff-style game — you know it is coming. But if you are facing a team that might not even be in the picture of the playoffs … you could think you have that game in the bag already before you step on the ice, and that’s the totally wrong attitude to have.”

Washington appeared to be heading in the right direction earlier this month, when a 7-0-1 stretch made it the hottest team in the NHL.

Winger Anthony Mantha, who has been strong in his return from shoulder surgery, was a key factor in that stretch. His physicality and playmaking have been a welcome presence on the second line alongside Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson. Mantha’s return allowed Laviolette to tinker with his lines in search of balance among the forwards.

“When he gets moving, he can be physical, he can be dangerous on the attack, and it is hard to get it away from him,” Laviolette said.

Still, the Capitals are dealing with injury issues. It is unclear whether injured forwards Nic Dowd and T.J. Oshie will play against the Sabres. Oshie has missed the past three games; Dowd has missed two in a row. The Capitals may have to dress an unconventional lineup of 11 forwards and seven defensemen again, as they did in the loss to the Blues, if Oshie and Dowd are unavailable.

Trevor van Riemsdyk is on injured reserve and ineligible to return until Saturday at the earliest. Fellow defenseman John Carlson played his normal minutes against the Blues but remains banged up. He was shoved into the end boards late in Sunday’s loss to Dallas.

Hathaway fined for diving

Winger Garnet Hathaway was fined $2,000 for diving/embellishment, the NHL announced Thursday.