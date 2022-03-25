Ovechkin deked to his forehand, then went backhand and chipped the puck past Sabres goalie Dustin Tokarski.

“You always got to respect the fact that he might come in and release it from the bottom of the hash mark, too. I thought he had a nice move,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said.

Ovechkin had the winner in Washington’s shootout win against the Carolina Hurricanes last Friday.

“That was a very important two points for us,” Kuznetsov said. “This is points we needed more, especially on the back to back; it will be a pretty tough game for us [Saturday at home against the New Jersey Devils].”

The shootout capped a thrilling, back-and-forth night after neither team could ripple the net in overtime. The Sabres (23-33-9) had the Capitals on the ropes in the third but couldn’t solve Samsonov (20 saves).

And the one time Samsonov was out of the crease, the Sabres were off the mark. After a tumultuous sequence that saw the Capitals netminder turn back multiple chances, Buffalo’s Victor Olofsson missed a wide-open net from the slot, then looked to the rafters in disbelief. The game stayed knotted.

Washington had a quality power-play chance a few minutes later with under eight minutes to go in the third but couldn’t capitalize, and the game went into a three-on-three overtime.

The Capitals snapped a two-game losing streak. The Sabres, led by Jeff Skinner’s two-goal night, lost for the first time in four games. The teams were deadlocked at 3 entering the third, a familiar spot for Washington in recent weeks. After they fell into a 3-2 hole in a goal-filled second period, the Capitals called a timeout. Soon thereafter, Ovechkin tied the game with a rocket snipe off a faceoff won by Kuznetsov.

Ovechkin has heated up in March, scoring nine goals in his past 11 games. Four of his past five goals have been off faceoff plays.

“He didn’t score for like five years [from that spot],” Kuznetsov said of Ovechkin. “It’s been a long time. It was a bouncy puck, and every time it was a bouncy puck I think it is headed for the goalie. Especially big man shooting from there, it’s tough to catch that puck.”

Washington’s night started well.

Anthony Mantha continued his impressive stretch since returning from his shoulder surgery in early March, giving Washington a 1-0 lead midway through the opening frame off a slick tic-tac-toe passing sequence. Mantha has five goals and two assists in the past 11 games.

Skinner went backhand past Samsonov to tie the game at 1 with 4:11 left in the first before Nick Jensen gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead with his snipe through traffic less than five minutes into the middle frame.

The Sabres then scored two straight to take the lead. Skinner tallied his second at 10:23 with his shot from the circle that sneaked past Samsonov. Olofsson scored the tap-in off a backhand touch pass from Casey Mittelstadt to push Buffalo ahead 3-2.

What else to know about the Capitals’ game against the Sabres:

Short, again

The Capitals dressed an unconventional lineup of 11 forwards and seven defensemen, just as they did in Tuesday’s dismal loss to the St. Louis Blues. Nic Dowd and T.J. Oshie were unavailable and are still battling their respective ailments. Dowd looked like he would be ready to play after taking normal line rushes during Washington’s morning skate. However, he missed his third game in a row. Oshie missed his fourth.

Career-high nights

Tom Wilson’s secondary assist on Mantha’s goal gave him a career-high 45th point of the season, surpassing his 44 points in 2019-20. Wilson has 19 goals, and his 26 assists are also a career high.

Wilson has largely stayed out of the spotlight for the right reasons this season. He hasn’t been involved in any controversial hits that have made their way to the league office and has limited his fighting majors. His offensive game saw a small dip during Washington’s inconsistent stretch, but he has seen improvement since Mantha’s return.

Jensen’s goal was his fifth of the season, also a career high.

Defense dilemma

Trevor van Riemsdyk’s week-long absence because of injury has shed further light on the Capitals’ limited depth on the blue line. Washington has been adamant all season that its solid six-man unit of van Riemsdyk, John Carlson, Dmitry Orlov, Jensen, Justin Schultz and Martin Fehervary is the group it wants in the postseason. However, when one part of the unit gets hurt, it creates a hole that affects the whole lineup. Washington has had costly defensive lapses the past two games.

Van Riemsdyk is on injured reserve after suffering an upper-body injury at Carolina. To fill van Riemsdyk’s role next to Schultz, Washington has used Michal Kempny and Matt Irwin as replacement options. Kempny has struggled in the past two games, recording three minor penalties. Irwin has only played in 15 games this season.

Samsonov by the numbers

Samsonov got the nod in net against the Sabres after Vitek Vanecek lost his past two starts. Samsonov entered the game 5-3-1 with a 2.88 goals against average on the road since Jan. 1. During that same stretch at home, he was 0-4-1 with a 4.52 goals against average.

Samsonov has taken a back seat in the Capitals’ goalie tandem after Vanecek’s recent resurgence. General Manager Brian MacLellan doubled down on the organization’s commitment to both netminders after opting to not trade either at the deadline earlier in the week.