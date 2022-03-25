Grand juries in two Texas counties have declined to charge Watson with any crimes. But he still faces 22 active civil lawsuits by women and potential disciplinary action by the NFL under its personal conduct policy.

“All I can say is, again, I never assaulted, I never disrespected and I never harassed any woman in my life,” Watson said during a news conference. “I wasn’t raised that way. My mom and my aunties didn’t raise me that way. Over the course of my life, that’s not in my DNA. And as far as the details of actually the things that they’re alleging, I can’t speak on that because there’s an ongoing investigation. But in the future, once everything is resolved, I will sit down and love to talk about it.”

Watson repeated the denials several times during the approximately 40-minute news conference at the team’s training facility, in which he was seated alongside Browns General Manager Andrew Berry and Coach Kevin Stefanski. Jimmy and Dee Haslam, the franchise’s owners, did not attend but participated in a video news conference with reporters later Friday.

“We felt good about Deshaun as a person,” Berry said. “We felt good about what we learned about the cases to a point where we felt comfortable pursuing the trade and bringing him into the building. And if we didn’t in terms of what happened or moving forward, we wouldn’t have made the trade.”

Team officials said they hired investigators to look into the allegations Watson faces, but they revealed few details about the process. Neither Berry nor Jimmy Haslam would say if the investigators spoke to the women.

“I think they were able to read depositions and do a tremendous amount of work to where we became comfortable as an organization,” Haslam said.

Berry and Haslam said their legal counsel recommended that the Browns not contact the women directly because it could interfere in the criminal investigation into Watson. But the NFL, as part of its ongoing investigation, has spoken to at least 10 of the women who have accused Watson of sexual misconduct, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Michelle Simpson Tuegel — a Dallas-based attorney who has represented sexual abuse and assault victims, including gymnasts abused by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar — said the Browns would not have been interfering in the criminal investigation had they contacted Watson’s accusers.

“I think there are other ways that they could have gone about doing a more two-sided investigation instead of just being like, ‘Oh, we can’t talk to them,’ ” Tuegel said. “What they’re calling an investigation sounds very one-sided to me, and it seems like a really convenient excuse for them to reject what 22 different women have bravely come forward and said — women who have been forced by judges to expose their identities.

“When they’re calling this an investigation, I think it’s really a sham because it’s impossible to do a real investigation on both sides without getting in-depth information from both sides.”

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the women in the civil lawsuits, has said that he and his clients were not contacted by the Browns.

“We do feel good about the work that we did,” Berry said. “We feel good about the work that the investigators did for us. We got a comprehensive perspective of all the cases.”

Watson said he is “not naive” to the objections of some Browns fans, particularly women, to the trade, adding that he understands the allegations are “very, very serious.” He acknowledged the damage to his reputation.

“I know that there’s going to be a stain that’s probably going to stick with me for a while,” Watson said. “But all I can do is keep moving forward and continue to show the person that I am, the true person, the true human being I am. Like I said before, I’ve never done the things that these people are alleging. And I’m going to continue to fight for my name and clear my name, like I’ve been doing.”

Watson said he does not intend to settle the civil lawsuits. It was difficult for him to answer a question about his willingness to undergo counseling, he said, because he doesn’t “have a problem” or “have an issue.” He said there was no reason for him to regret his conduct.

“I don’t have any regrets,” Watson said. “Like I said before, the things that are off the field right now that came up caught me by surprise because I never did anything that these people are alleging.”

The Browns traded a package of draft picks, including three first-round choices, to the Texans and signed the 26-year-old Watson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, to a five-year contract worth a guaranteed $230 million.

“This is not easy,” Stefanski said. “And I certainly have sincere empathy for anybody who’s a victim of sexual abuse in any way. So these are hard, hard conversations. … I think Deshaun is ready to make a positive impact on this community.”

Berry said the team recognizes the opposition of some fans to the trade.

“We empathize with that emotion,” Berry said. “We empathize with that sentiment. And at the same time, we also feel good about the work that we did as we vetted this transaction. We do have confidence and faith in Deshaun as a person.”

The Haslams repeatedly said they felt “comfortable” with Watson, but they offered scant details about the team’s own evaluation of Watson’s case.

“The due process and the legal system let that happen, but we also just spent a ton of time learning about Deshaun as a person and talking to a lot of people and doing a lot of research on him, and I think that really helped us get more comfortable with it,” Dee Haslam said. “Just talking to a tremendous amount of people that knew him.”

Jimmy Haslam said the idea of trading for Watson was first raised by the Browns’ football operations staff but “was widely vetted throughout our organization, including ownership.”

He added that the personnel department began to evaluate the roster during the season, as it typically does, but it wasn’t until after the Browns’ season-ending loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in January that they began to “earnestly” explore their options with Watson.