Duke won, 78-73, before a sold-out 17,514 by the San Francisco Bay because it finally nudged its way to the little bit of cushion both sides craved. It did that on three main shots: Paolo Banchero’s big-gutted three-pointer from the top of the key for a 69-68 lead with 2:55 left, a masterful turnaround in the lane by surging guard Jeremy Roach with 2:16 left for a 71-68 lead and another big-timer by Roach from near the foul line with 1:30 left.

By that point, Duke’s younger side had made eight straight crucial shots.

It all sent No. 2 seed Duke (31-6) and Krzyzewski, who will retire whenever this tournament ends, to a match with another team noted for defense, No. 4 seed Arkansas, which toppled No. 1 Gonzaga in the earlier game. In Texas Tech (27-10), Duke’s youngsters had not faced any scary deficit like the five-point one to Michigan State in the second round, but they did face a team that played more beautiful offense than perhaps accustomed. Texas Tech shot 47 percent (31 for 66), getting 21 points from Bryson Williams, 17 from Kevin McCullar and 13 from Adonis Arms. It took a lot — 22 from Banchero, 16 from the giant Mark Williams, 15 from the revelation Roach — to surmount that.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

And the hardship began early.

Less than five minutes in, Krzyzewski had to put a stanch to things. He signaled timeout with his young team trailing 10-2 and getting overrun in a rampage of breakaways. Arms stole one along the Duke perimeter and romped down for a dunk. McCullar stole one along the Duke perimeter and hurried down for a layup. AJ Griffin missed a three-point shot short, and away went Terrence Shannon Jr., all the way down for a dunk.

Yet in a half that saw Duke tie things at 12, Duke go up 24-22 and Texas Tech go up 33-26, the overriding issue was how the nation’s eighth-ranked scoring defense (60.2 per game) disrupted the nation’s eighth-ranked scoring offense (80.2 per game). The Blue Devils shot 11 for 30 and often shot unwisely, and their 36.7 percent even included a heavy dunk and three-point play by Banchero 12 seconds before halftime.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

That left Texas Tech ahead 33-29 at halftime and made things enticing.

Then, perhaps unbefitting a Texas Tech team that scraped through Notre Dame, 59-53, in the second round and shot 47.2 percent for the year, a flurry of traded baskets came next. Duke kept throwing lobs to the 7-foot-1 Mark Williams, including a gorgeous touch-lob from Banchero. Texas Tech kept venturing inside boldly and also got Bryson Williams’s three-point shot with a hand in the face. By the 15-minute mark, they had each scored 13 post-halftime, and the Red Raiders’ lead stood at 46-42.

Duke chased and chased and finally, when Griffin made a soft, beautiful three-point shot from deep right, then Banchero made a soft, beautiful eight-footer from the baseline, the Blue Devils had a lead at 49-47 and Texas Tech had a timeout with 11:35 left.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Yet the Red Raiders went out from there and made some pretty offense. A possession full of picturesque passes wound up with Williams making a little left hook from the lane. McCullar cut to the lane, and Williams fed him perfectly for a layup. McCullar drove to the lane, made a spin move that drew some gasps and made another layup. Texas Tech led 53-52, and Krzyzewski took a timeout at 9:45.

So the thing teetered in a manner you might call madness. On and on it went, with its ties and lead changes. Roach made a bold drive through the left for a layup with 3:35 left. (That made it 66-65, Duke.) McCullar made a three-point shot from the left of the top of the key that kind of crammed its way in with 3:15 left. (That made it 68-66, Tech.) Banchero, with his big guts, swished a three-point shot from the top with 2:55 left. (That made it 69-68, Duke).