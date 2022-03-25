Now the moment is here. Back in the Sweet 16. Facing defending national champion Stanford for the second time after being blown out, 86-68, in the Bahamas on Nov. 27. A trip to the Final Four just two victories away.

“Last year, we weren’t prepared for that,” forward Chloe Bibby said. “I kind of think we were a little complacent as such, just young, just naive thinking that we’re just going to run through the entire tournament. ‘It’s going to be easy for us.’ So a little bit of reflection and, obviously, disappointment in that locker room after that loss. But I think we’ve taken all those and we’ve kept that feeling throughout this entire season.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“We don't want to be feeling that way this year.”

The Terrapins will have to knock off a Stanford team that is 30-3 and hasn’t lost since Dec. 21. The Cardinal brought back all but one contributor from the title-winning roster and hasn’t trailed at any point of the tournament. As deep and versatile as any team in the country, Stanford has needed only 11 total points in the first two rounds from reigning Final Four Most Outstanding Player and first-team all-American Haley Jones. The Cardinal won its first two tournament games by an average of 33.5 points. Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena could feel like a Stanford home game because of proximity and the fact that Cardinal starters and twins Lexie and Lacie Hull are from Spokane.

Freese called Stanford a “well-oiled machine” with multiple offensive threats, so the Terps will have to be on point with their help defense, make sure to box out and “if they score, get it out the net and ram it down their throats to the next play.”

There’s already some institutional knowledge from having played the Cardinal earlier. That’s actually a small advantage for Maryland because it was particularly shorthanded in that November meeting. Senior guard Katie Benzan, the No. 6 three-point shooter in the nation, was out with an illness. Diamond Miller, the star of the first two rounds in College Park, was still out with a knee injury. Both Ashley Owusu and Reese, a third-team all-American, were in foul trouble by halftime. Reese’s ability to stay on the floor has been an issue all season and remains a focus heading into Friday.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s just like the perfect game for us,” Reese said. “Being able to see Stanford before and being able to play them again as a healthy team.

“I’ve been saying, healthy Maryland is a scary Maryland.”

As Miller put it: “This is what y’all been waiting for.”

Not only does Maryland get a second chance at Stanford, but Texas is also in the region as the No. 2 seed facing No. 6 Ohio State. Another shot at the Longhorns would have additional significance for the Terps, and if not, they already have split a pair of games with Ohio State.

“It’s kind of like the stars aligned for us,” Bibby said. “I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love that this is the region that we’re in, and these are the teams that, potentially, we get to play. I think everything happens for a reason, honestly. I can’t say that we haven’t thought about it because everyone has mentioned like, of course, we’re in this bracket where we’ve played Stanford earlier this year. And then, of course, Texas are also here.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“I think that gives us more motivation.”

This is what that nonconference stretch was all about — the benefits from knowing the style of play, to understanding the effort needed simply not to be afraid of anyone. Frese said there will be no satisfaction from a Sweet 16 appearance, and no one wants a repeat of 2021.