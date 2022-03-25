NFL owners will consider two overtime-related proposals when they meet at the annual league meeting in Palm Beach, Fla., beginning Sunday.

“I think there’s a lot of momentum to have a change,” McKay said Friday in a conference call with reporters. “I think the discussion is going to be around… these two proposals. The reason that we didn’t as a committee put one forward is because we felt like with these two proposals, there’s going to be the potential for an amendment on the floor if somebody wants to change either one of these. And these encompass, really, the major discussion, which is: Should both teams be guaranteed a possession?”

One proposal, made by the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles, would guarantee each team at least one offensive possession in overtime. The other, made by the Tennessee Titans, would require a team to get a two-point conversion as well as a touchdown to win the game on the opening possession of overtime.

Any rule change must be ratified by at least 24 of the 32 teams. The proposals currently cover both regular season and postseason games. But there could be consideration during the Palm Beach meeting, McKay said, of making a postseason-only change.

“I think that will get discussed by some teams because I’ve heard it discussed, as opposed to both the regular season and the postseason,” McKay said. “I think my history on this rule tells me that, you know, 24 votes is not easy to get. But I do think the statistics absolutely warrant an examination of whether our overtime rules need to be further modified…. In my opinion, it is time to talk about it. And I think the statistics say that. But 24 votes? That’s usually a pretty big hill to climb the first time. But let’s see what happens.”

The long-running debate over the NFL’s overtime rules was reignited after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills with a touchdown on the opening possession of overtime in a memorable AFC divisional-round playoff duel in January. But the Chiefs lost the AFC championship game to the Cincinnati Bengals despite having the ball first in overtime.

Under the current format, a team can win the game on the opening possession of overtime only by scoring a touchdown.

NFL officials have also been contemplating making safety-related rules changes to the punt play. But they said Friday that is unlikely to occur in time for the 2022 season, after the NFL studies punt-related changes being planned by the USFL, which begins play next month.

“From an injury standpoint, I think we want to see that,” McKay said. “And I think we’re going to go probably one more year and see where the injury data is, to see: Do we need to change where the gunners line up?... What can we do to try to lower the number of lower-extremity injuries that are happening on this play?”

Said Jeff Miller, the NFL’s executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy: “There’s no easy answer to the question of how to drive down some of the injuries on those plays. And so we’ve got a lot of people working on it and doing the research that needs to be done over a period of time.”

McKay reiterated that the NFL has no plans to change the emphasis on sportsmanship that led to last season’s strict enforcement of the existing anti-taunting rule.

“At no time did we hear anything from either the surveys [of NFL teams] or from the coaches’ subcommittee and certainly not from the NCAA that either college football or pro football should be backing up on the issue of sportsmanship,” McKay said. “It is paramount to the integrity of our game. That includes coaches and that includes players. We’ll do some video [presentations] to show that and to make sure that everybody is clear on what is allowed and isn’t.”

No tweaks to the instant replay system are planned for this offseason, after last season’s change that allowed the replay official in the press box to communicate with the on-field officials about certain rulings.