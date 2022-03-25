If the male player of the year in college basketball would be Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky, the male player of the era would have to be one Charles Edward Moore from Chicago. He’s itinerant. He’s adaptable. He’s adored.

He’s damned good.

In the transfer era, when players finally can relocate as coaches long have, this 5-foot-11, 180-pound guard for Miami epitomizes that phrase new to the wacky college sports parlance: sixth-year redshirt senior. He’s a pioneer among pioneers. Since November 2015, which was sort of a long time ago, he has done the following, and remember to inhale if you must.

He has committed to Memphis (November 2015). He has decommitted from Memphis because the coaches left (April 2016). He has committed to California (May 2016). He has transferred from California because the coach left (April 2017). He has transferred to Kansas (April 2017). He has sat out a season (2017-18). He has transferred from Kansas to be closer to home (April 2019). He has transferred to DePaul (April 2019). He has transferred from DePaul because the coach got canned (April 2021).