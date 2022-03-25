On the men’s side, the early games for the evening are Saint Peter’s and Purdue (7:09 p.m.) along with Kansas and Providence (7:29 p.m.)
The late games for the women will feature Stanford taking on Maryland (9:30 p.m.) and Iowa State against Creighton (9:30 p.m.). The UCLA men will face North Carolina in a battle of blue bloods at 9:39 p.m. and double-digit seeds Miami and Iowa State will cap the night at 9:59 p.m.
Follow along for live updates and highlights from March Madness.
What to know about the Sweet 16
Women’s scores
Men’s scores
6 years, 4 schools and a Sweet 16: Miami’s Charlie Moore is college basketball in 2022Return to menu
If the male player of the year in college basketball would be Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky, the male player of the era would have to be one Charles Edward Moore from Chicago. He’s itinerant. He’s adaptable. He’s adored.
He’s damned good.
In the transfer era, when players finally can relocate as coaches long have, this 5-foot-11, 180-pound guard for Miami epitomizes that phrase new to the wacky college sports parlance: sixth-year redshirt senior. He’s a pioneer among pioneers. Since November 2015, which was sort of a long time ago, he has done the following, and remember to inhale if you must.
He has committed to Memphis (November 2015). He has decommitted from Memphis because the coaches left (April 2016). He has committed to California (May 2016). He has transferred from California because the coach left (April 2017). He has transferred to Kansas (April 2017). He has sat out a season (2017-18). He has transferred from Kansas to be closer to home (April 2019). He has transferred to DePaul (April 2019). He has transferred from DePaul because the coach got canned (April 2021).
He has transferred to Miami (April 2021) which, for those scoring at home, appeared on his shortlist of eight schools back in April 2016, weeks after he decommitted from Memphis and weeks before he committed to California.
How Brenda Frese and Maryland turned pain into progressReturn to menu
Will this season be considered a success? Maybe it’s too early to say, but it’s clear that it’s been one of Brenda Frese’s most difficult, and rewarding, coaching experiences.
At this stage of March Madness, when only the best 16 teams in women’s and men’s college basketball play in the showcase weekend, coaches will drone on about how resilient their teams have been or how much adversity they’ve overcome just to get here. But those words sound different, more truthful, coming from Frese.
Take into account that junior first-team all-Big 10 point guard Ashley Owusu has dealt with ankle problems dating back to November. Diamond Miller, another junior and first-team all-Big Ten guard, sat for 10 of the team’s first 12 games with a knee injury. Junior Faith Masonius, a spark plug in her sixth woman role, had her season upended by an ACL injury. According to Frese, only three players practiced or played in every game.
“We’ve been through so many highs and lows — and more lows than highs — in adversity, injuries and illness,” Frese says.
The miracle of Saint Peter’s: How Jersey City produced the most unlikely Sweet 16 teamReturn to menu
A tiny Jesuit commuter school squeezed into a few blocks of a hardscrabble New York City suburb, Saint Peter’s last weekend became the most improbable Sweet 16 team in NCAA men’s basketball tournament history. It upset No. 2 seed Kentucky and No. 7 Murray State, earning the 15th-seeded Peacocks a 90-mile trip down the New Jersey Turnpike to Philadelphia, where Friday night they will face No. 3 seed Purdue.
In the opening rounds, America discovered senior forward KC Ndefo’s defensive menace, Coach Shaheen Holloway’s unmistakable Queens swagger and junior sharpshooter Doug Edert’s scraggily glorious mustache. The campus has basked this week as the country started to learn more about the school.
“For a lot of students who are at Saint Peter’s, they love the experience, the education,” Saint Peter’s President Eugene Cornacchia said in an interview. “But I think a part of them always thought, ‘I wish we were better known.’ Well, now everybody knows who we are.”
The school website crashed Thursday night as Saint Peter’s played Kentucky. When tickets for the round of 16 went on sale Saturday, that site crashed, too, and the school’s allotment still sold out in 41 minutes. Saint Peter’s sold $40,000 in merchandise out of the bookstore, where the shelves empty soon after they fill. Online apparel orders have come from every corner of the country.
Thursday’s NCAA tournament highlightsReturn to menu
Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career isn’t ending just yet after the second-seeded Blue Devils rallied to defeat No. 3 Texas Tech, 78-73, on Thursday in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
The Blue Devils advanced to face Arkansas after the Razorbacks upset No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga, 74-68, in the other West Region semifinal. No. 2 seed Villanova avoided the same fate in the South Region with a 63-55 win over No. 11 Michigan. Arizona closed the night by becoming the latest top seed to fall, losing, 72-60, to Houston in the South Region.