March Madness continues Friday with four Sweet 16 games for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and four regional semifinals in the women’s tournament. The top-seeded South Carolina women and North Carolina get things started with the day’s first tip-off at 7 p.m. Eastern. Also starting at 7 p.m. will be Texas and Ohio State.

On the men’s side, the early games for the evening are Saint Peter’s and Purdue (7:09 p.m.) along with Kansas and Providence (7:29 p.m.)

The late games for the women will feature Stanford taking on Maryland (9:30 p.m.) and Iowa State against Creighton (9:30 p.m.). The UCLA men will face North Carolina in a battle of blue bloods at 9:39 p.m. and double-digit seeds Miami and Iowa State will cap the night at 9:59 p.m.

Follow along for live updates and highlights from March Madness.

What to know about the Sweet 16

Women’s scores

Men’s scores