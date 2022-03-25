The Creighton Bluejays became just the second team in the history of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament to earn an Elite Eight berth as a 10 seed when they defeated No. 3 Iowa State, 76-68, on Friday night.

Creighton joins the 2017 Oregon Ducks as the only 10 seeds to advance past the Sweet 16. No 10 seed has made the women’s Final Four.

The Bluejays won Friday’s game with a highflying third quarter that saw them outscore the Cyclones 29-21. The high-scoring period turned a halftime deadlock into a possible upset special. Faced with holding onto the most important lead of its season, Creighton found the buckets and managed to keep Iowa State at a distance.

The Bluejays are known for sharing the ball, and Friday’s victory was no different as Coach Jim Flanery’s team racked up 15 assists. They waited for good looks, shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 44 percent from three. Sophomore guard Morgan Maly scored a season-high 21 points to lead the Bluejays off the bench.

Iowa State threatened late, cutting the Creighton lead to three with less than a minute remaining. But senior guard Tatum Rembao sank five free throws down the stretch to seal a momentous victory. Rembao finished with 18 points.

The win prolongs a shocking postseason run for a Creighton team that opened this season by losing to Drake, a mid-level program in the Missouri Valley Conference. Later in the winter, after the Bluejays seemed to right the ship, Creighton was upset by Seton Hall in its first Big East tournament game.