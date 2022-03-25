March Madness continued with four Sweet 16 games for the men’s tournament and four regional semifinals in the women’s tournament. South Carolina defeated North Carolina, Texas outlasted Ohio State, Creighton upset Iowa State and Stanford held off a furious comeback from Maryland in the women’s contests.
In the other matchups on the men’s side, Kansas fended off Providence’s upset bid and Miami topped Iowa State in a battle of double-digit seeds.
Continue reading for Friday’s highlights from March Madness.
What to know about the Sweet 16
Women’s scores
Men’s scores
Miami advances to first Elite Eight in school historyReturn to menu
As the clock ticked toward the final buzzer, Iowa State’s full-court press threatened Miami point guard Charlie Moore. But Moore, as he’d done all night, coolly maneuvered through the pressure, launching a pass up court to Jordan Miller. He elevated to catch the ball, then hurled it toward Isaiah Wong as the guard attacked the basket, scored a tough layup and drew the foul to put the Hurricanes up by 14 with 2:26 to play.
The bucket was a dagger, and reflected Moore’s composure and the Hurricanes’ efficiency attacking an aggressive Iowa State defense all night. When the final buzzer sounded, Miami secured its first Elite Eight appearance in school history with a 70-56 win.
Iowa State, looking to extend a season already defined by an impressive turnaround, tried to impose its defense against the Hurricanes. But Miami, which itself won just 10 games a year ago, was largely up to the task.
Kameron McGusty led the way with 27 points, draining 4 of 7 three-point attempts. Miller scored 16 and Moore racked up nine assists. Miami defeated Iowa State without a single bench point, while Iowa State’s bench approached its starters’ scoring total.
Miami, that school of football legends and championships, will face Kansas in its first Elite Eight appearance.
Maryland women fall short despite late surge against StanfordReturn to menu
Maryland trailed top-seeded Stanford by as much as 26 late in the third quarter in what appeared to be a foregone conclusion. Although the Terrapins made it interesting in the fourth quarter, cutting that deficit to nine with under two minutes to play, they ultimately fell, 72-66.
When the defending national champions first played Maryland this season in late November, the Terps competed with only seven available players and lost by 18. With a fuller cast Friday, the Terrapins again struggled to overcome the Cardinal through three quarters.
But in the fourth, they made it interesting, stifling what had been a commanding Stanford offense to draw within nine with 94 seconds to play. Maryland held the Cardinal to one field goal in the final eight minutes of the game.
Angel Reese scored a game-high 25 points to spark Maryland’s comeback attempt. Shyanne Sellers contributed 10 points off the bench and Diamond Miller added 11 before fouling out.
Before Maryland’s late scoring spurt, Stanford was comfortably positioned to reach its 22nd Elite Eight.
Star point guard Haley Jones facilitated the attack, recording 17 points and six assists, and using her 6-foot-1 frame to grab 10 rebounds. Cameron Brink had her way with the Terrapins’ defense for most of the game, making 6 of 7 shots for 15 points. She had eight rebounds and five blocks before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Lexie Hull led the team with 19 points.
Caleb Love, North Carolina slip past UCLA to extend tournament runReturn to menu
In a Sweet 16 battle of NCAA heavyweights, North Carolina outlasted UCLA, 73-66, on Friday night in Philadelphia.
The No. 8 seed Tar Heels have gotten hot at the right time, proving that last weekend’s upset of No. 1 Baylor was not the only memory they would produce this March. With a win over No. 4 UCLA, North Carolina is headed to Elite Eight for the 29th time and the first since 2017.
UCLA led by eight in the first half, but the teams looked evenly matched in the second as they traded baskets and leads. The Bruins led 64-61 with two minutes remaining, but the Tar Heels jumped ahead on back-to-back threes from sophomore guard Caleb Love. Love, who led the team with 23 points in a first-round win over Marquette but mostly disappeared in the round of 32, finished with 30 points on the night.
After a defensive stop, senior forward Armando Bacot put the Tar Heels up five with a tip-in. Tyger Campbell responded with a lay-in for UCLA, but suddenly the Bruins were running low on time. Love made two free throws to put the game away.
The Tar Heels will face No. 15 Saint Peter’s, the red-hot Cinderella, in the Elite Eight. If they can topple the Peacocks, they could find themselves in a Final Four meeting with Duke.
No. 10 Creighton beats the odds with Sweet 16 win over Iowa StateReturn to menu
The Creighton Bluejays became just the second team in the history of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament to earn an Elite Eight berth as a 10 seed when they defeated No. 3 Iowa State, 76-68, on Friday night.
Creighton joins the 2017 Oregon Ducks as the only 10 seeds to advance past the Sweet 16. No 10 seed has made the women’s Final Four.
The Bluejays won Friday’s game with a highflying third quarter that saw them outscore the Cyclones 29-21. The high-scoring period turned a halftime deadlock into a possible upset special. Faced with holding onto the most important lead of its season, Creighton found the buckets and managed to keep Iowa State at a distance.
The Bluejays are known for sharing the ball, and Friday’s victory was no different as Coach Jim Flanery’s team racked up 15 assists. They waited for good looks, shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 44 percent from three. Sophomore guard Morgan Maly scored a season-high 21 points to lead the Bluejays off the bench.
Iowa State threatened late, cutting the Creighton lead to three with less than a minute remaining. But senior guard Tatum Rembao sank five free throws down the stretch to seal a momentous victory. Rembao finished with 18 points.
The win prolongs a shocking postseason run for a Creighton team that opened this season by losing to Drake, a mid-level program in the Missouri Valley Conference. Later in the winter, after the Bluejays seemed to right the ship, Creighton was upset by Seton Hall in its first Big East tournament game.
After earning a 10 seed in the NCAA tournament, the Bluejays set the tone for this Cinderella run with a first-round upset of No. 7 Colorado. They turned even more heads with second-round win over No. 2 Iowa. On Friday, they cemented themselves as a true team to remember by punching their ticket to the Elite Eight. There, Creighton will meet top-seeded South Carolina.
Halftime: Miami 32, Iowa State 29 (men)Return to menu
In a rare Sweet 16 battle between double-digit seeds, No. 10 Miami edged No. 11 Iowa State for a halftime lead.
Miami brought one of the nation’s most efficient offenses into this matchup, pitting it against one of the country’s best defensive teams. Miami’s offense emerged with the advantage after 20 minutes, shooting better than the Cyclones from the field (48.1 to 43.3 percent) and the three-point line (41.7 percent to 12.5 percent).
Miami journeyman Charlie Moore missed all three of his shots but recorded five assists, doing a masterful job facilitating the Hurricanes’ attack under duress. Kameron McGusty made 5 of 8 shots (3 of 4 from deep) for 14 points. Jordan Miller made all five of his shots for 10 points.
No Iowa State starter scored more than six points, although the Cyclones have 15 bench points to Miami’s 0. Both teams have turned the ball over at similar rates, with Miami doing so eight times to the Cyclones’ nine.
Halftime: Stanford 39, Maryland 23 (women)Return to menu
When Maryland and defending national champion Stanford first played this season in late November, the Terrapins competed with only seven available players and trailed by 22 at halftime of an eventual blowout loss.
With a fuller cast Friday, Maryland has offered a better showing in their Sweet 16 rematch but the gap remains sizable at the intermission.
Haley Jones and Cameron Brink have helped control the game for Stanford, collectively making 9 of 15 shots for 23 points. Together, they matched Maryland’s first-half scoring total.
Maryland cruised through its first two games, scoring 95.5 points per game against the No. 12 and No. 13 seeds. Against top-seeded Stanford, the Terps have struggled shooting from the floor (29 percent) and missed all six of their three-point attempts.
Halftime: UCLA 31, North Carolina 28 (men)Return to menu
UCLA men’s basketball spent last March playing with nothing to lose. Despite their proud history, the Bruins were an 11 seed play-in team that was not expected to do too much in March. They got hot and stormed through the bracket, eventually making the program’s first Final Four appearance since 2008.
This year, the Bruins are a team to beat — and they must face a North Carolina team in a very familiar situation. The Tar Heels, another blue blood in transition, entered this tournament as a nine seed and have gotten hot at the right time, looking quite similar to last year’s UCLA team.
In Friday night’s Sweet 16 meeting, the Bruins held a 31-28 halftime lead over the Tar Heels in Philadelphia.
North Carolina forward Brady Manek, focal point of the team’s dramatic upset of Baylor in the round of 32, has a game-high 10 points. Senior forward Jules Bernard leads a balanced Bruins attack with nine.
UCLA and North Carolina, two traditional powerhouses, are facing off for a chance to play the tournament’s Cinderella, Saint Peter’s, in the Elite Eight. Whereas UCLA reached that stage with last year’s magical run, UNC has not made it to the Elite Eight since 2017.
Halftime: Creighton 30, Iowa State 30Return to menu
No. 3 Iowa State and No. 10 Creighton are tied 30-30 at halftime in a tense Sweet 16 battle.
Iowa State led for much of the first half at Greensboro Coliseum, but not by much. Creighton, now comfortable as an underdog, kept the game close until sophomore guard Morgan Maly tied things at 30 with less than a minute remaining. Maly leads the Bluejays with 12 points off the bench.
Creighton, one of two 10 seeds remaining in the women’s bracket, has so far shown it belongs at this stage. Coach Jim Flanery’s team earned its spot in Friday’s Sweet 16 matchup with wins over No. 7 Colorado and No. 2 Iowa. South Dakota, the other 10 seed still fighting, will face Michigan on Saturday.
Iowa State, a three seed coming off a strong regular season in the Big 12, earned a first-round win over UT Arlington before pounding No. 6 Georgia in the round of 32. The Cyclones are looking to earn an Elite Eight berth for the third time in school history and set up a meeting with No. 1 South Carolina. Sophomore guard Emily Ryan leads Iowa State with 11 points.
Remy Martin steps up again as No. 1 Kansas beats No. 4 ProvidenceReturn to menu
The Kansas Jayhawks bucked the trend of No. 1 seeds falling and picked up a gritty win over No. 4 Providence in the Sweet 16 Friday night.
After Gonzaga and Arizona were upset Thursday night, coach Bill Self’s team scored one for the big guys with a 66-61 victory.
In a tense, low-scoring game, Kansas patiently built a lead in the first half and Providence patiently erased it in the second. The Friars took their first lead of the night at 48-47 with 5:59 remaining in the game. But Kansas, no stranger to lights as bright as these, responded with a quick 7-0 run, sparked by an and-one layup from sophomore forward Jalen Wilson.
From there, Kansas kept the lead at two possessions for much of the home stretch and put the game away with free throws. Most of those free throws came from senior guard Remy Martin, who has emerged as a vital scoring threat for the Jayhawks’ in this tournament. The Arizona State transfer scored a game-high 23 points off the bench.
For Providence, the loss marks the end of a special season that saw them win the Big East regular season title for the first time in program history. They never found an offensive rhythm Friday night, shooting 17.4 percent from deep.
The Jayhawks, three-time NCAA champions, area headed to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2018. They will face the winner of Friday night’s matchup between two double-digit seeds: No. 10 Miami and No. 11 Iowa State.
South Carolina repels late North Carolina push to advance to Elite EightReturn to menu
Entering South Carolina’s Sweet 16 clash with border rival North Carolina, Aliyah Boston averaged 10 points and 14 rebounds during games when she rocked the pink and purple braids. Sporting that same style Friday night, she far exceeded both figures, dominating the boards and supplying second-chance opportunities to send the Gamecocks to their sixth Elite Eight in program history with a 69-61 victory.
Boston wiped the boards clean all day, collecting 22 rebounds and combining with Victaria Saxton to outrebound the entire Tar Heels team, 36-33. She grabbed 11 offensive boards, also better than North Carolina’s collective effort.
Those offensive boards proved most crucial for the Gamecocks, whose guards struggled to connect from range in the second half. But Boston, who finished with 28 points and her 27th straight double-double, carried the team, collecting missed shots and drawing fouls down low.
South Carolina’s defense is one of the best in the country, but its offense — or lack thereof — allowed North Carolina back into the game in the final frame. The Tar Heels opened the quarter on a 14-9 run and South Carolina made one field goal in the final five minutes — a Boston layup that helped put its lead out of reach.
What to watch for in Miami-Iowa State (men)Return to menu
Midwest Region (Chicago)
No. 10 Miami vs. No. 11 Iowa State
9:59 p.m. Eastern, TBS
Winner faces: No. 1 Kansas or No. 4 Providence
The Hurricanes and Cyclones are only the fifth pair of double-digit seeds to meet in the Sweet 16 since 1985 after Miami upset USC and Auburn and Iowa State took down LSU and Wisconsin. The battle between the Hurricanes’ offense (which ranks 18th nationally in efficiency) and the Cyclones’ defense (fifth) should be fun to watch, with Iowa State’s defense adept at forcing turnovers. When the roles are reversed, a Miami defense that has forced 31 turnovers through two NCAA tournament games could have the edge over a Cyclones offense that coughs up the ball at a somewhat alarming rate (20.3 percent of their possessions end in a giveaway, which ranks 294th nationally).
Saint Peter’s notches historic upset, knocks off No. 3 seed PurdueReturn to menu
Saint Peter’s is the first No. 15 seed to advance to the Elite Eight after swiping a late lead and holding on to eliminate third-seeded Purdue, 67-64. The Peacocks previously defeated No. 2 Kentucky and No. 7 Murray State before ousting the Boilermakers.
Tied at 57 with 2:40 left on Friday, the Peacocks took the lead on a Daryl Banks III jumper and never gave it back, collecting enough free throws in the closing minutes to ward off Purdue.
Banks, who scored a career-high 27 in their first-round upset of Kentucky, led the team with 14 points, improving on a lackluster first half to fuel a balanced Saint Peter’s attack. He did so despite missing all four of his three-point attempts on a night when the team made just 6 of 21 from distance. But on the other end of the floor, the Saint Peter’s defense confounded Purdue, forcing 15 turnovers and 16 misfires on 21 attempts from three-point range (23.8 percent).
The final miss, from star Jaden Ivey as time expired, secured Saint Peter’s passage and extended its Cinderella story. After the game, Saint Peter’s Coach Shaheen Holloway seemed to take some exception to that label, dismissing the team’s detractors in a postgame interview with CBS.
“What they gon’ say now,” he said. “See you later.”
What to watch for in UCLA-North Carolina (men)Return to menu
East Region (Philadelphia)
No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 North Carolina
9:39 p.m. Eastern, CBS
Winner plays: No. 3 Purdue or No. 15 Saint Peter’s
The Bruins’ hopes perhaps hinge on the health of guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., who injured his right ankle in the second round against Saint Mary’s. Jaquez has taken his share of knocks all season but has missed just one game, and he’s averaged 21 points over UCLA’s last seven games. Should he play, Jaquez likely would match up with bearded Tar Heels dynamo Brady Manek, who scored 26 points in North Carolina’s upset of top-seeded Baylor on Saturday before being ejected for committing a flagrant-2 foul (the ejection will not affect his status for Friday’s game). After Manek’s departure, the Tar Heels squandered a 25-point second-half lead against the Bears but rallied to win in overtime.
What to watch for in Iowa State-Creighton (women)Return to menu
Greensboro Region
No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Creighton
9:30 p.m. Eastern, ESPN2
Winner faces: No. 1 South Carolina or No. 5 North Carolina
The bracket was set up nicely for a Sweet 16 showdown between Iowa State and second-seeded Iowa, but the Bluejays spoiled those plans with their 64-62 upset of the Hawkeyes on Sunday. Lauren Jensen, a transfer from Iowa, hit a three-pointer with 12 seconds left to send Creighton to the first Sweet 16 in program history, and she finished with a team-high 19 points. The Cyclones had a much less stressful time in the second round, beating Georgia by 23 to earn their first Sweet 16 appearance in 12 years. Senior Ashley Joens, who averages nearly a double-double, had 12 points and 10 rebounds in the win before Coach Bill Fennelly pulled his starters early.