No. 8 seed North Carolina topped fourth-seeded UCLA, 73-66, in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Friday in Philadelphia, setting up an Elite Eight showdown with Cinderella darling Saint Peter’s.

The Peacocks made NCAA tournament history earlier in the evening, becoming the first 15 seed to advance to the Elite Eight with a 67-64 upset of third-seeded Purdue.

March Madness continued with four Sweet 16 games for the men’s tournament and four regional semifinals in the women’s tournament. South Carolina defeated North Carolina, Texas outlasted Ohio State, Creighton upset Iowa State and Stanford held off a furious comeback from Maryland in the women’s contests.

In the other matchups on the men’s side, Kansas fended off Providence’s upset bid and Miami topped Iowa State in a battle of double-digit seeds.

Continue reading for Friday’s highlights from March Madness.

What to know about the Sweet 16

Women’s scores

Men’s scores