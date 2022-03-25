But everybody, even the black polo-clad coaches in the second row, stood for Rui Hachimura.

One possession after Porzingis’s basket, Hachimura took a pass at the elbow and drove, reared up then slammed down a sudden, thunderous dunk in Isaiah Stewart’s face. His stare-down afterward was ferocious enough to warrant a rare technical foul for the forward as the bench sprang to its feet in the first half of a thrilling 100-97 Wizards win.

Washington (31-42) played as if a dam had broken at tip-off. All of its pent-up frustration after giving up a 23-point lead to Houston on Monday and coming out flat in Milwaukee on Thursday was spent chugging up and down the floor and playing snappy, in-your-face defense.

Yet the Wizards controlled their aggression for much of the game. Avdija and Porzingis led the offense with smart shooting; Avdija posted a career-high 21 points to go with 10 rebounds and Porzingis led the offense with 30 points and 10 rebounds. More than once it was the second-year pro Avdija, despite his hot night, telling his team to pump the breaks when they got overeager in transition.

And late in the third quarter, Kispert hunted Cade Cunningham for a chase-down block, then charged down court for a dunk.

But perhaps the biggest internal victory was that Washington fended off a late comeback attempt from Detroit (20-54) after the Pistons stormed back from 17 down in the third quarter.

Marvin Bagley III had 10 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter. Cunningham ended with 22. But the Wizards held their poise and it was Avdija — showing a night and day difference from just a day ago — who calmly collected a rebound and sealed the game at the free throw line.

Here’s what else there is to know from Friday’s win:

Rebounds

Much of the Wizards’ rediscovered energy went toward the glass Thursday. Detroit sits near the bottom of the league in overall rebounding, but they are talented offensive rebounders — 8th in the NBA — which has been Washington’s Achilles’ heel for a long chunk of the season.

Hachimura (5 rebounds), Gill (5) and Bryant (5) supplemented big pushes at the rim from Avdija and Porzingis. The Wizards still lost the rebounding battle 49-45 but stayed closer than usual, of late.

Problems in the paint

Washington’s anemic three-point defense wasn’t much of an issue against the second-worst long-range shooters in the league, but Detroit throttled the visitors in the paint. With Washington shorthanded in the middle, the Pistons outscored the Wizards 54-32.

Kuzma sits again, Gafford out

The Wizards were without two of their bigs Friday. Kyle Kuzma missed his fourth straight game with knee tendinitis, though he showed some progress in that he went through a thorough workout Thursday, according to Coach Wes Unseld Jr. Unseld said the activity might have been what kept Kuzma out another day, but took comfort in that the forward wasn’t able to work out as hard even a few days ago.