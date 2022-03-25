On Thursday afternoon at Wells Fargo Center, sophomore Zach Edey emerged from behind a curtain for a news conference. Upon seeing Edey walk to his seat behind a dais, his head nearly scraping a maze of pipes and wires in the exposed ceiling, one reporter covered her mouth in shock. Edey towered over teammate Trevion Williams, who is 6-foot-10. At 7-4, Edey became the tallest player in Big Ten history when he arrived at Purdue, a title he snatched from a Boilermaker who had played the year before.

Purdue has become the land of the college basketball giants. Some of Purdue’s best players during Coach Matt Painter’s tenure — A.J. Hammons, JaJuan Johnson, Caleb Swanigan and even Williams, who backs up Edey — have been centers. Basketball players make the rest of us feel small, and Purdue’s centers make other basketball players feel small.

Every year since 2014, the Boilermakers have deployed a player 7-2 or taller. Isaac Haas, 7-2, played four years and overlapped for one of them with Matt Haarms, who is 7-3. When Haarms transferred to BYU, the Boilermakers did the improbable: They lost a 7-3 center and found a taller replacement. Edey arrived on campus the next season.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“They really know how to develop big people,” Edey said, “because they’ve been through it with a bunch of big people.”

Another one is on the way. William Berg, a skilled 7-2 center from Stockholm, committed to Purdue for next season. If Berg stays for four years, not a certainty given his NBA-made skill set, Purdue will have a player at least 7-2 for 12 consecutive seasons. Duke has never had even one.

“The way they play, how they utilize the big man’s strength is one huge thing I loved about their playbook,” Berg said. “You can see that now with Edey, how they adapt the plays to utilize his strengths. Both Edey and Haas have shown me that Purdue knows what a big man needs to work on.”

Purdue’s fondness for enormous centers seems like something beyond coincidence, but according to Painter, “It just kind of happened.” When he arrived at Purdue, his best player was future NBA power forward Carl Landry, whom he utilized as a low-post scorer. Recruits noticed that Purdue liked to throw the ball inside. Haas credits 6-10 Johnson, the 2011 Big Ten player of the year, as the player who begot more Purdue centers. When Painter recruits centers now, he shows them stats that prove Purdue ranks second in the nation in how frequently it passes inside.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“You’ll see other schools recruiting them that don’t ever throw the ball inside; they might dive to the rim or get the ball on a lob or something of that nature,” Painter said. “So we’ve been able to have guys with that kind of size but also analytically show them: ‘Hey, you’re going to get the ball here. You’re going to get the ball in low post positions, get the ball in dive positions. We’re not just going to use you as a guy that defends and rebounds and sets ball screens.’ ”

Berg, the Swedish recruit, plays a different style than the 295-pound Edey, who rarely roams more than a few feet from the paint. Williams can pass and dribble well for a center, and Berg, a talented ballhandler and shooter, has seen that Purdue allows him to showcase those skills.

“They don’t force him into being only a back-to-the-basket big, which he isn’t,” Berg said. “Zach Edey, who’s a dominant force in the paint and a threat as soon as he gets the ball in the three-second area, gets opportunities to take his man one-on-one in the post. They show great adaptability in games and have great staff that know how to develop bigs.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Mostly, Purdue attracts centers because it has proved it will play through them in the post, “and sometimes the big man game gets forgotten about in today’s world,” Williams said. Haas gave credit to assistant coach Brandon Brantley for his “relentless” work with centers. Purdue pounds the ball inside constantly during practice, making its centers comfortable with one-on-one moves and knowing how and when to pass out of double teams.

“The system pretty much runs through the big men, and when you have enough size and skill down low that poses a serious threat and surround him with shooters/athletes, it’s literally a pick-your-poison scenario,” Haas said. “The double team creates shots for others and easily allows the team to get involved and make great plays or get wide open shots. Getting doubled as a Purdue big man is essentially the same as scoring in our eyes because we know how to get out of the double team and hit the open man.”

The latest Purdue big man is the biggest yet. Growing up in Ontario, Canada, Edey avoided basketball with contrarian zeal. He felt typecast whenever someone prodded him to try basketball, so he steadfastly refused. As a sophomore in high school, he finally relented and played on a rec team coached by a friend’s father. To his surprise, he loved it.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Edey joined an AAU team and moved to IMG Academy in Florida, where after one year he ascended to the top-level national team. IMG Coach Sean McAloon noticed immediately that Edey moved unlike other exceptionally tall players. He was not stiff and gawky, perhaps a byproduct of playing hockey and baseball.

“He can do things you wouldn’t expect him to do that at size,” McAloon said. “He was super coordinated. He’s huge, but he’s filled out proportionally. It’s not like he’s super skinny. He’s proportional, and he’s rock solid.”

Though Edey has not attempted a three-pointer at Purdue, “Zach could shoot threes,” McAloon said. “He’s got a really good stroke when he shoots free throws.”

Story continues below advertisement

Edey stopped playing hockey late in high school, partly because he focused on basketball and partly because he couldn’t find skates that fit his size-20 feet. “It was one of our team jokes,” McAloon said. “ ‘You could just tie some blades on the bottom of sneakers and go for it.’ ”

Advertisement

Edey honed his game at IMG against teammate Mark Williams, a 7-footer who is now a freshman at Duke. “Dunking on each other was a regular occasion is probably the best way to put it,” McAloon said. “That’s a lot of body going at it.”

In the fall of Edey’s senior season, as his players ramped up their recruiting process, McAloon called Edey’s mother. “If you don’t mind, I’m going to reach out to Purdue,” he told her. “I just think they have a track record with guys like this.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Former Purdue assistant Steve Lutz, now the head coach at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, traveled to watch Edey play. A week later, Painter visited and offered Edey a scholarship on the spot.

Friday night, Edey — who needed just 15 minutes to score 11 points and grab 10 rebounds in Purdue’s last game — will be surrounded by an opposing starting lineup without a player who reaches his chin. KC Ndefo, the best Saint Peter’s rim protector, is 6-7. At practice this week, Coach Shaheen Holloway enlisted redshirt freshman Jerry Ngopot — who, at 6-10 and 220 pounds, is half-a-foot shorter and 75 pounds lighter than Edey — to mimic the Boilermakers’ center.