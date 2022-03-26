As Backstrom raised his arms in celebration, his teammates gave him emphatic fist bumps on the bench and a sea of red squeezable rubber apples suddenly rained down onto the ice at Capital One Arena.

“I was like, ‘This is amazing.’ I mean, I didn’t score a hat trick, but it was fun that the crowd did it,” Backstrom said of the apples pelting the ice. “It was hilarious. And then all the players just keep shoveling. They needed some help. It was just an awesome experience, I think.”

On a night that Backstrom, known for being quiet and reserved, was being honored for scoring his 1,000th career point, his goal produced the loudest moment of the night. The rubber apples — with N1KY written on them — were in commemoration of Backstrom hitting the career milestone and were the giveaway to fans who attended Saturday’s game.

“To be here to share this moment with him and his family, it is just really cool and one of those highlights that we will have of our career that is not necessarily about us, but we can say we were there and we saw it and felt the emotion. So super cool night for us, and we are all really proud of Nick,” veteran winger T.J. Oshie said.

Backstrom’s goal broke a 2-2 deadlock early in the third. Alex Ovechkin, who was part of the pregame celebration honoring his longtime linemate, scored on the power play about five minutes later to double the lead. Ovechkin has six goals in his past seven games.

Jesper Bratt made things interesting with his last-minute goal off the rebound, but that was as close as New Jersey would get.

“Everyone has stepped up,” Backstrom said. “That’s what we need at this time of year. You’ve got to build high up how you want to play going into the playoffs.”

Ovechkin also scored the shootout game-winner in Washington’s 4-3 win in Buffalo on Friday night. The Capitals (37-20-10) will get a day off Sunday before they play Monday against Carolina.

The Devils (23-37-5) applied strong pressure on Capitals goalie Vitek Vanecek throughout, forcing him to make 35 saves. Daws stopped 18 of the 22 shots sent his way.

The Capitals, down 2-1 entering the third, clawed back behind their veterans and their youth. Rookie Connor McMichael scored the equalizer only 2:08 into the third period before Backstrom and Ovechkin provided the difference.

McMichael’s tally capped an impressive tic-tac-toe passing sequence on a delayed penalty. Justin Schultz made the perfect pass to McMichael from the left circle to the back post for McMichael’s easy tap-in. McMichael, whose play has improved as the season has progressed, has nine goals and nine assists.

Both teams started slow. The Capitals put just seven shots on Daws in the first 20 minutes and failed to get anything going on their lone power play chance. The Devils played structured in their own zone and managed to hit the post late in the opening frame, but the first intermission came with things still scoreless.

New Jersey struck just 55 seconds into the second, capitalizing on a turnover that left Jack Hughes alone at the right circle, where he beat Vanecek’s outstretched catching glove.

Tom Wilson tied it less than two minutes later, finishing a patient cross-crease feed from Conor Sheary on a two-on-one rush. Wilson’s goal was his 20th, the third time in his career he has reached that mark.

The Devils retook the lead at 7:17 of the second when Damon Severson beat Vanecek with a slap shot through traffic.

“It wasn’t pretty, but it was gutsy,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “Back-to-back games on a team that’s fresh. And they’re young, and they’re talented, and they’re quick. … I really liked the effort. I liked the compete. I liked the comeback. Guys just kept digging in for the win and got it done.”

What else to know about the Capitals’ game against the Devils:

Backstrom’s celebration

Backstrom, whose 1,000th point came earlier this month, was the second player in Capitals history to record the mark. Backstrom’s family, including his fiancee, three kids, parents and brother, were all in attendance for the ceremony.

Backstrom received multiple gifts, including a Tiffany crystal, a golden stick, custom golf clubs from Ovechkin and John Carlson, and a bottle of wine.

Ovechkin nearly stole the moment when he tripped and fell during the ceremony. The Capitals’ captain was handing Backstrom’s mother a bouquet of flowers when he started to walk backward on the red carpet. He lost his footing as he retreated, causing him to lose his balance before gracefully recovering and pretending to fake a limp.

Have a nice TRIP ovi, see you next FALL 🤣



(but srsly plz don't get injured) pic.twitter.com/dyslUsnlJv — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 26, 2022

Ryan Getzlaf, Patrick Kane, Sidney Crosby and Ovechkin all filmed videos congratulating Backstrom. Carl Hagelin, who underwent eye surgery in early March, donned a suit and watched the ceremony from the Capitals’ bench. Hagelin is out indefinitely.

Oshie back

Washington played with a traditional lineup of 12 forwards and six defensemen for the first time in three games. Oshie returned after he was injured March 17 against Columbus. Only Nic Dowd and Trevor van Riemsdyk — both injured last week against Carolina — remain out.

Kempny over Irwin

The Capitals made a head-scratching personnel decision on the blue line against the Devils, opting to replace van Riemsdyk with Michal Kempny instead of Matt Irwin. Van Riemsdyk is still on injured reserve after suffering an upper-body ailment last week. He has yet to participate in a team practice since his injury. He is still listed as day-to-day.

Against Buffalo, Kempny and Irwin both were forced to play after Washington dressed in an unconventional lineup consisting of 11 forwards and seven defensemen.