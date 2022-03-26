They’re comfortable with having him as the face of their franchise, and they hope that, with time, you’ll be comfortable, too.

They will try to convert you, starting with almost 40 minutes of scripted sensitivity during Deshaun Watson’s introduction on Friday as the Browns’ $230 million quarterback. And with the eyes of the NFL world fixed on them, members of Browns’ leadership will address your concerns. It’s best for you to follow along with their PR playbook.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Step 1: Get out in front of this dumpster fire and at least acknowledge the flames.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry will tell you how he knows the team’s transaction has triggered emotions. Those allegations — that Watson serially booked massages with a multitude of women, then either exposed himself, touched them with his penis, or even forced one to perform oral sex — they weighed heavy on the Browns, too, Berry will say. But not heavily enough to stop them from giving Watson the largest guaranteed contract in league history, of course.

Step 2: Share few details about the super-secret background check.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski will reassure you he understands there are questions. That’s why the Browns put such a tremendous amount of background work into studying Watson. They hired a team of investigators and attorneys and talked to people who have known Watson since he was a boy in Gainesville, Ga., as a college football star in Clemson, S.C. and in Houston, where he emerged as a three-time all-pro quarterback. Even though the Browns’ legal team advised them against speaking to any of the women, this was an extensive investigation. Honestly. Stefanski said so.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Step 3: Use women as human shields.

The new Browns quarterback will remind you that he was raised by a woman, unlike actual abusers, who apparently were spawned in laboratories. That his aunties are women. His sister — also! — is a woman. And he will use these biological facts as some way to back up his claims that he has never assaulted, disrespected or harassed a woman. This is the phrase he will repeatedly use when answering questions because he needs you to believe it, too.

He will also prop up his charity work, mention how he wrote a book about being a servant leader and make an unfortunate slip-up when referring to repairing his image.

“That’s what I want to do, is be able to get back to that brand — or get back to that person that people knew I was before all these allegations,” he said.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Then, when conducting a joint interview over video hours later, Browns managing and principal partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam will identify with you, too, because they have close friends who have been victims of sexual abuse. And Dee will share with you the long process that she had to go through to feel secure with signing Watson because, you know, she has daughters, who presumably don’t have any civil suits pending against any NFL players.

But more than anything else in their choreography of crisis management, the Browns need you know that they’re comfortable.

It’s the single word they peppered throughout the day. They are comfortable with their own investigation, in which they clearly heard what they wanted to hear while not speaking to a single accuser. And they’re comfortable with the legal process in which two Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal charges, though he still faced a potential NFL suspension for his conduct and of course, the 22 civil suits.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In their remarks, the Haslams used the phrases “get comfortable,” “got comfortable” or “got more comfortable” at least a dozen times in regards to the situation or Watson as a person. But as the Browns sit comfortably in their decision, they are reinforcing a certain cynicism in sports.

When given a chance, franchises will pursue an elite yet troubled athlete, believing they can combat any public backlash with a few good buzzwords. In all of their remarks — from the GM, to the coach and the owners — the Browns said the right things. But when reporters asked hard questions? They weren’t quite so comfortable.

The Haslams gave no explanation as to why the NFL spoke with some accusers during its investigation but the Browns did not, merely referencing their legal advice. On the major question as to why he had contacted so many different massage therapists during his time in Houston — reportedly at least 40 — Watson offered only a vague excuse about scheduling conflicts. And while Watson denied the claims — “I never done the things these people are alleging” — Berry was less emphatic when asked if he and the organization believed there was no wrongdoing. Instead of being direct, Berry deflected.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“We feel very confident in Deshaun the person, and we have a lot of faith in him,” Berry said. “And we believe that as he gets into our community and our organization, he’s going to make a positive impact.”

The Browns want women in their fan base, survivors living in their city, or anyone struggling to look past these detailed accusations to feel like the team does. That the scandal will die in Houston. That Watson’s image can be rehabilitated as soon as he starts throwing some touchdowns and does community work in front of cameras. That your concerns will turn to cheers.