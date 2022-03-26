But after meeting Iowa State’s team in the handshake line and fulfilling interview obligations, the 72-year-old coach from New York could finally pause. Most of his players had left the floor when he shuffled over to a line of Miami cheerleaders. He joined them with his right arm raised and finger pointing skyward, swaying back and forth as the alma mater played. Larrañaga raised both fists, then maneuvered through press seating toward the front row. There, he found his wife in a pastel orange cardigan, waiting for a long embrace.

Larrañaga took a couple steps back and yelled for the people in the crowd to hush. They listened. And he screamed, “I’ll see you Sunday!”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

This is a coach who took over the Miami program in 2011, when the school had reached the Sweet 16 just once in its history. Larrañaga has brought the Hurricanes to that round three times since then, and this time he’s going further. Miami, a No. 10 seed, will meet No. 1 Kansas in the program’s first Elite Eight appearance. A win Sunday would send this team on a stunning run to the Final Four, matching Larrañaga’s success with No. 11 seed George Mason in 2006.

“When there are 358 Division I schools who would love to be in this position and there are only eight that are, you feel very fortunate,” Larrañaga said. “And I think my guys realize this is not something that happens every day. For Kansas it does but not for Miami.”

These players are making history for their program, but they’re relaxed while doing so — hugging afterward on the court, dancing in the locker room and flinging water around with glee. As the players jumped and screamed, Larrañaga just smiled.

WE’RE GOING TO THE ELITE EIGHT FOR THE FIRST TIME IN PROGRAM HISTORY!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/HSUo7VbgoF — Canes Hoops (@CanesHoops) March 26, 2022

“The water was cold,” Larrañaga said, but amid the joy, he couldn’t remember exactly what came next. He turned to his players to ask: “Did I dance at all? I did? Was it any good?”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Kameron McGusty, a sixth-year guard, began acting out the performance, moving his arms in a circular motion near his chest: “One of these,” he told his coach.

“Ah, yeah,” Larrañaga said. “One of my dance moves from the ‘60s.”

In many ways, these players resemble their coach. They talk about love and appreciation. Jordan Miller “can’t even stop smiling,” he said after the Iowa State win, before he returned to the media room the next day, still smiling through his answers. They try not to take this pressure-packed tournament too seriously. “Being the loudest team in warmups, yelling and screaming before we run out on the court, doing our dance moves, kicking the ball,” McGusty said, is how they find their energy that turns into success. They laugh as they describe the newest pregame ritual that developed during the postseason: pretending to punt the basketball.

Sam Waardenburg’s recruitment from New Zealand to Miami started with a big smile and a wave from Larrañaga. That translated to warmth and community on campus. And that kept Waardenburg with the team for six seasons. Charlie Moore, a journeyman point guard who landed at Miami for his sixth season, described Larrañaga as more of a father or teacher than solely a coach.

“It's always been positivity,” Waardenburg said. “That's the main emphasis of the program, and you just love him for it because he just makes life so much better and special for you during your time in college.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

This team makes up for its lack of size with quickness and agility. The Hurricanes play a scramble defense, focusing on disrupting opponents, trapping and picking up steals. They force 4.6 more turnovers per game than they commit, the fifth-best mark in Division I. That allows their offense to become efficient with easy buckets in the open court before defenses get set.

Larrañaga started the season playing this style of defense about 10 percent of the time. As his players caught on, he increased the frequency. Now they play that way all the time. The goal? Make opponents uncomfortable.

“The best thing you can do when you can’t rebound is don’t give them a shot,” Larrañaga said after his team knocked out No. 2 Auburn in the second round.

Story continues below advertisement

Injuries hampered the program in recent years. At times, the Hurricanes were so shorthanded they couldn’t play five-on-five in practice. Larrañaga compared the predicament to beginning a chess match without a few pieces.

Advertisement

Confidence grew heading into this season when McGusty and Waardenburg decided to return. Larrañaga brought in Moore and Miller as transfers to bolster the lineup.

Miami finished last season 10-17 with only four wins in conference play. The Hurricanes landed at No. 12 in the ACC preseason rankings, so “if we would have told you we were going to the Elite Eight, everybody would laugh at us and look at us crazy,” McGusty said.

By Selection Sunday, they believed they could compete with the best teams. Larrañaga loves to tell stories, so this group knows all about George Mason’s remarkable run 16 years ago. There are overt lessons nestled in the underdog tale. Now, Larrañaga says his players tell him, “Hey, let’s do what they did so you can talk about us in the future rather than them.”