“We had an intrasquad game the other day,” said Josh Rogers, a Washington Nationals teammate for all of half a season. “I was hoping I didn’t have to face him — even then.”

“The problem with him is: He controls the time,” said Erick Fedde, a teammate from Soto’s rookie season of 2018 through this season. “ … You can see and feel that it’s his game, not the pitcher’s.”

This is a spring training conversation that can be met with levity, particularly in the Nationals’ clubhouse here, because these guys don’t have to face Soto in a situation that matters — unless and until they change uniforms. But in other clubhouses, particularly as the calendar marches toward summer, this is serious discourse. Over the past two seasons, no hitter in baseball has been more difficult to retire than Soto.

“There’s a reason he’s, I mean,” said lefty Patrick Corbin, pausing as if wondering whether he should say out loud what he was about to say out loud, “the best hitter in baseball.”

There can be debate about that title. There is no debate that Soto is in that conversation. There are stats that prove it. Cherry-pick a couple: Since 2010, the only player to have a better on-base percentage than Soto’s .465 from last season was … Soto in the covid-shortened 2020 season, when he posted a .490 OBP. Soto’s walk rate that season, 20.9 percent, was also the best in the majors since 2010 — until Soto walked in 22.2 percent of his at-bats last year. Over the past two seasons, no one has a higher on-base-plus-slugging percentage than Soto’s 1.042. Only one player has a higher average. Only two players have a higher slugging percentage.

But more telling than anything that can be extracted from a box score is how major leaguers talk about Soto. There is a combination of curiosity and bewilderment, not to mention enormous respect. When Doolittle, a Nationals reliever from 2017-2020 and again now, went to Cincinnati and then Seattle last season, one of the first questions his new teammates had for him: What’s Soto like?

“Guys around the league, they have so much respect for him,” Doolittle said. “They just want to know about him because he’s so good and he’s so young.”

A reminder: He’s still 23. This, then, is a good point to acknowledge that every column about Soto should, in some way, address his long-term future in Washington. So here’s the drum that can’t be banged enough: Sign him. Sign him, sign him, sign him for eternity. Yes, this is a two-way street, and as Soto said here this week, “We know our value.” That value is closer to half a billion dollars than it is to the $350 million Soto said he turned down this winter. So provide him with it.

The justification isn’t what Soto has done, though that could be reason enough. It’s because of how he’s doing it, which suggests it’s sustainable. As he heads into his fifth major league season, Soto’s success is some combination of diligence and discipline, athleticism and aptitude — all combined with a relentlessness he brings not just to each season or each game, but to each at-bat.

“For me, it’s all about pre-pitch for him,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said. “He really understands: one, who he’s facing; two, how he feels like the guy wants to get him out; and three, what he needs to do to be able to hit this guy. He always has a plan, and it’s almost every pitch.”

It has long been noted that baseball is the one sport in which the defense has the ball, and therefore should be in control. A constant theme when discussing Soto: He somehow takes control.

“He’s the kind of guy that commands the at-bat,” Rogers said, “rather than the pitcher commanding the at-bat.”

Part of that is because of Soto’s steadfast refusal to swing at pitches outside the strike zone. Last year, he swung at just 15.1 percent of pitches outside the zone. The next lowest rate in the majors: 19.1 percent. In fact, according to the essential site FanGraphs, Soto’s season was the most disciplined of any major league hitter since 2010.

“He’s not going give you anything,” Doolittle said. “He doesn’t expand. He doesn’t chase.”

Which is the greatest factor in establishing the control Soto seems to have over every at-bat. But there’s more. Soto’s stance is spread out and wide, which helps give him balance. That’s not unique. What is: His ability to cover the plate — both in and out and up and down — and still generate power even without much of a stride.

“Not a lot of guys have the strength and mobility to be able to rotate their hips when they’re that spread out,” Doolittle said. “Not a lot of guys are able to create leverage when they’re that spread out. He does all these things. He does them incredibly well.”

Doolittle said that, in preparing for hitters, pitchers not only watch video from the center field camera, but they look at shots from the dugout. That view shows a hitter’s swing path, which can reveal areas in which he might be exploited. Maybe it’s the way he loads his hands. Maybe it’s the path his bat takes. But there’s always a vulnerability.

Except with Soto.

“There’s no hole,” Doolittle said. “His bat’s in the zone early and it’s in the zone the whole time. And it’s like that whether he’s swinging at the top of the zone or at the bottom of the zone, whether it’s an off-speed pitch or a fastball. It’s tough, man.

“You have to catch yourself too, because you’ll start trying to reinvent the wheel yourself as a pitcher. You start looking for a sequence or a way to get him out. And you’re like, ‘Oh, shoot, I don’t have a curveball.’”

So Soto can beat you with his eye. He can beat you with his athleticism. He can beat you with his power. And he can beat you with psychology.

“I compare him a lot with Miguel Cabrera,” said Sánchez, who was teammates with the future Hall of Famer in both Miami and Detroit. “Miggy is so smart at the plate, and he is like Soto. They don’t go to the plate with no knowledge. They know what they’re going to do. They know what they’re going to wait for. And they know what kind of swing they’re going to do in any situation. It’s their head.”

That’s true in the heat of the season. But it’s also true down here, where the games don’t matter. On Wednesday in his first at-bat against Miami, Soto tagged Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara, a former all-star, with a mammoth home run to center. In his next at-bat, he barely missed a pitch from Alcantara, and flew out.

“I just get a little jammed,” he said, and then he smiled. “I got to give them a chance to feel comfortable, too.”